The day that no one wants to arrive is almost here: Schitt's Creek is coming to an end next month. But PopTV is doing something special to make it slightly easier for fans to say goodbye (or cause them to need more tissues). The network will air a Schitt's Creek finale special to commemorate the (somewhat) humble comedy and the beloved Rose family. What, did you expect a show with the one and only Moira Rose to not make its farewell a little extra?

The documentary special Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell will feature never-before-seen footage of its stars in action, including the beloved Rose family Catherine O'Hara (Moira), Annie Murphy (Alexis), and show creators Dan Levy (David) and Eugene Levy (Johnny). According to a press release obtained by Bustle, viewers will see "wardrobe fittings, the emotional final table read, audition tapes, and more."

There will also be interviews with the cast, crew, and journalists about the show's legacy. Some celebrity superfans will even make appearances, including Paula Abdul, Will Arnett, Carol Burnett, Cameron Crowe, Tony Hale, Amy Sedaris, and Johnny Weir.

Schitt's Creek teased the special with a new trailer — spoiler alert for Season 6 — which shows the Levys, Murphy, and the crew as they film the bittersweet break-up between Alexis and Ted (Dustin Milligan). "It's really hard to tell the story of a love story that in the end is still a love story," Dan explains in the clip. "It didn't end because they stopped loving each other. It ended because circumstance stood in their way, and that circumstance was their own growth. And that's a wonderful thing."

“As we celebrate the end of Schitt's Creek, we couldn’t do it without creating a special TV moment to send this historic series out on top,“ Pop TV President Brad Schwartz said in a statement obtained by Bustle. “This must-watch behind the scenes doc is the perfect way to honor a series that has made an impact in so many people’s lives, with enduring characters and stories filled with heart, humor and honesty that will stand the test of time.”

The special is set to air on PopTV on April 7 immediately following the highly anticipated series finale, which will be broadcast simultaneously on PopTV, Comedy Central, and Logo in a special event. So you have about three weeks to stock up on tissues, ice cream, and anything you'll need to get you through.