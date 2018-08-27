Don't forget to grab your tissues. There's a new Serena Williams ad from Nike for the U.S. Open, and it will bring you to tears and also remind you why she's the GOAT.

Williams first match is Monday evening at Arthur Ashe Stadium, and the minute-long ad welcomes her back to the open. The ad uses footage of Williams training as a child alongside her many appearances at the U.S. Open throughout her career. Her father and coach Richard Williams makes a brief appearance on camera, and then narrates the video throughout, according to Sports Illustrated. (The ad's other sounds are Serena grunting and shouting while making incredible backhands and serves.)

"This is you at the U.S. Open. This is you," Richard Williams says as the ad begins, showing footage of Williams as a young girl. "Good serve motion," he says.

Then the ad cuts to modern-day footage of Williams at the U.S. Open — likely the 2008 final against Jelena Jankovic. The victory was Williams's third U.S. Open title, according to The New York Times.

"Keep that perfect serve motion you have," her father's voice continues. "Right there, good."

As he encourages young Williams, the ad shows footage from the 2008 U.S. Open final, the 1999 U.S. Open final, the 2012 U.S. Open final, and the 2011 U.S. Open final. In a clip from the 2011 final, Williams returns the ball to Samantha Stosur, and then stops herself by sliding into the splits.

Nike on YouTube

"Good follow through," her father says as footage from nearly a dozen U.S. Opens flash across the screen. "Make sure you’re controlling that back on every shot."

The ad ends on a black screen with the words: "It’s only crazy until you do it. Just do it."

It is a Nike ad, after all.

