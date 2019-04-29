Having no parents around is a dream for many teenagers — fantasies of the parties you could throw and the places you could go without pesky chaperones peering over your heads are extremely tempting. But what if your parents were gone forever? The kids in Netflix’s new show The Society are about to find out, and it’s very far from a good time. Netflix’s The Society trailer is a twisted take on Lord of the Flies, and it just might make you run to your phone to tell any parental figures in your life how much you love and cherish them.

The new show follows teenagers who somehow find themselves in a copy of their town, without any of their parents. Kathryn Newton, who played Reese Witherspoon's daughter in Big Little Lies, stars as the main protagonist, Allie, who, based on the trailer, has some trouble navigating her new reality. Netflix’s official description reads:

"The Society follows a group of teenagers who are mysteriously transported to a facsimile of their wealthy New England town without any trace of their parents. Their newfound freedom will be fun… but it will also be very dangerous. As they struggle to figure out what has happened to them and how to get home, they must establish order and form alliances if they want to survive."

The trailer, set to Billie Eilish's haunting hit single "Bury A Friend," shows the teenagers attempt to form their own government, voting on what looks like laws and guidelines for their society, and even electing a so-called “queen." But of course, as they try to figure out how to return to normalcy, their ruling system backfires on the group, as it descends into utter chaos, including seizures, backstabbing, and possibly even death. In other words, their new world is complete and total anarchy, and it looks just as entertaining as it seems traumatizing.

Netflix on YouTube

The show looks like a modern adaptation of Lord of the Flies, William Golding’s famous novel about a group of young British boys who get stranded on a deserted island and are forced to govern themselves. (Also known as one of the many books every student was forced to read in high school.)

In fact, the Lord of the Flies comparisons were not lost on showrunner Chris Keyser, who recently pointed out one key difference between the famous book and his new show. "Unlike most versions of Lord of the Flies, which are set in some form of wilderness, ours takes place right in the heart of civilization. So the questions aren't what will I eat and how will I find shelter," he told Teen Vogue. "The questions are things like: who makes the rules, how do we keep ourselves safe from each other, how do we protect the weakest among us — who owns the stuff all around us?"

Executive producer Marc Webb shared the trailer on Twitter and pointed out another accurate comparison: Fyre Festival. He described The Society as "Fyre Festival if NO ONE COULD LEAVE," which does sound rather terrifying.

Mix in a little bit of Lost and a touch of the camp humor of Scream Queens, and you have The Society.