When you're looking to save time, money, and the planet by bringing your own coffee, tea, water, and other cold drinks, it can often seem like most quality mugs on the market are shockingly expensive. It's no wonder then that Amazon reviewers are obsessed with this Contigo leak-proof insulated travel mug that costs half of what some other popular choices do but still does a great job of keeping drinks hot or cold for hours. One person went so far as to write, "Absolutely the best. My life wouldn't be the same without it."

With more than 18,000 positive reviews, lots of other customers seem to agree.

This stainless steel travel mug can keep drinks hot for five hours or cold for 12 thanks to its double-wall vacuum-insulation. "I have had two Contigo travel mugs for several years now and I have nothing but praise for this product. I actually have to let coffee cool a bit before I pour it into the mug. Otherwise, I have to wait quite some time before it's actually cool enough to drink," one fan wrote.

Another customer found that always having cold water at the ready even helped them stay hydrated, commenting: "I drink tons of ice water thanks to this mug. I always have water with me, even when I go to bed, because I am never worried I will have a spill. In the morning there is still unmelted ice in the mug! You will be surprised how little ice you can use."

Fans also love the patented Autoseal lid, which is leak- and spill-proof with a lid lock for extra security. "I can confidently throw this into my purse or gym bag upside down or sideways, and there will not be even a drop that comes out," one fan reported. When you want to take a sip, it can be easily opened with one hand. However, reviewers recommend letting it burp before the first sip of a hot drink to let the hot air out.

Not only does the lid help keep your clothes and floors free of coffee stains, it also is also made of a single connected piece so it's super easy to clean thoroughly without mold or things getting stuck in the corners. The lid can even safely go in on the top shelf of the dishwasher. One drawback though, is that the body is hand-wash only.

Reviewers also noted that this is a great choice for families with young children looking to prevent burns, spills, and other accidents. "We have two young kids who like to try to drink whatever mom and dad are drinking, assuming it's something yummy, and our kids were always trying to grab my husband's travel mugs. He had several that were supposed to be leakproof, but he'd forget to click to close the top, and I was always worried about the kids getting burned. This closes automatically so you have to hold down the button to drink, then it will automatically seal again. The best solution for having coffee around young kids!" one parent wrote.

The whole unit is BPA-free and designed to fit most car cupholders. Available in 20 colors from stainless steel to a matte lavender and in three sizes (16, 20, and 24 ounces), there are plenty of choices. And this unit is sold directly by Amazon.com and is eligible for speedy one- or two-day Prime shipping depending on where you live.

