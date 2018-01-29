This Transcript Of Logic's Grammys Speech After His Performance Of “1-800-273-8255” Shows Exactly What Was Bleeped

For the last performance of the night, Logic, Alessia Cara, and Khalid performed "1-800-273-8255". Title of the song, which became a hit over the past year, is the number of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The song is important and striking on its own, but the performance added another level, especially when it came to Logic's speech at the end of the Grammys performance.

During the performance Logic, Cara, and Khalid were joined by a group of people wearing T-shirts that either featured the Suicide Prevention Lifeline phone number or ones printed with the phrase "You are not alone." Logic also wore a hoodie with the number on it. And the people who joined the artists on stage were not just actors. According to the People, these were "suicide attempt and loss survivors."

This was not the first time that the song was performed in this way. At the MTV Video Music Awards in 2017, the musicians were also joined by suicide attempt and loss survivors, who again wore T-shirts printed with the phone number and "You are not alone."

According to CNN, after the performance of “1-800-273-8255” at the VMAs, calls to the hotline increased by 50 percent. CNN also reported that John Draper, the director of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline said, "The impact has been pretty extraordinary. On the day the song was released, we had the second-highest call volume in the history of our service."

He continued and spoke about the importance of how Logic's song is framed:

"...here's what's really important: Logic is generating calls with a song about getting help and finding hope. It's not focusing on tragedy or suicide. In fact, he's starting conversations about suicide prevention, as opposed to suicide."

While the song and the Grammys performance shined a light on suicide prevention, Logic's speech — that was really more like spoken word poetry — that followed the song made more broad comments about the state of the world. It reads as follows:

Black is beautiful. Hate is ugly. Women are as precious as they are stronger than any man I have ever met. And unto them I say: Stand tall and crush all predators under the weight of your heart that is full of the love they will never take away from you.

Be not scared to use your voice, especially in instances like these when you have the opportunity. Stand and fight for those who are not weak but have yet to discover the strength that the the evil of this world has done its best to conceal.

To all the beautiful countries filled with culture, diversity, and thousands of years of history, you are not sh*thole countries.

And lastly, on the behalf of those who fight for equality in a world that is not equal, not just, and not ready for the change we are here to bring, I say unto you: Bring us your tired, your poor, and any immigrant that seeks refuge. For together we can build not just a better country, but a world that is destined to be united.

Logic's words were silenced by the broadcast when he made the comment about "sh*thole countries." This part in particular was clearly in reference to comments allegedly made by Donald Trump about Haiti and African countries. (Trump has denied saying "sh*thole countries.")

In general, the speech seems to be about a number of topics ranging from women's rights to immigration to acceptance to racism. After a Grammys that hit on all of these in ways big and small, Logic's speech really summed up the night.

If you or someone you know are experiencing suicidal thoughts, call 911, or call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.