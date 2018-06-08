He was a chef, an author, an adventurer, and a beloved TV host. Anthony Bourdain's death at 61 was a crushing blow for those who watched and loved his show, Parts Unknown, and all the places and cultures he opened people's eyes to. Amid the outpour of grief over his death, many remembered him for what he tried to do on his show, and this tweet about Bourdain spoke to why Parts Unknown was far more than your standard food and travel series.

"Anthony Bourdain had one of the only shows on tv that tried with all its might to teach Americans not to be scared of other people," Twitter user Allison F. wrote.

CNN confirmed the news of Bourdain's death in a statement on Friday morning. "It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," the network said. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

Since 2013, when Bourdain joined CNN for Parts Unknown, he expanded expectations and push the boundaries of what a food and travel series looked like. In the issues it tackled and the way Bourdain approached cultures far flung from the United States — to many people, Parts Unknown was a food and travel show, sure, but it also expanded world views and challenged stereotypes of different cultures in a way that other shows and its hosts did not.

It was a show in which Bourdain discussed the seemingly intractable Israeli-Palestinian conflict; had dinner in Moscow with Boris Nemtsov, a vocal Putin critic who was assassinated months after the episode aired; and danced and drank tuak with locals in a longhouse in Sarawak, Malaysia. And Bourdain did it all with a curiosity and respect that many are remembering him for.

If you or someone you know are experiencing suicidal thoughts, call 911, or call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.