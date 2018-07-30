Urban Outfitters is all about bringing throwback eras back into the mainstream, where they were one of the early adapters to push the fanny pack and bucket hat out of the '80s, the mom jean and Calvin Klein logo look from the '90s, and now it's spearheading the return of grunge with a new collab. Urban Outfitters and Laura Ashley are collaborating on a collection, and it is going to be peak '90s. The UK-brand has been producing items since the 1950s, but opened its first brick-and-mortar shop in the '60s. Ashley's love of all things Victorian led to the label's trademark long silhouettes and granny floral styles, but the label's clothes took on a completely different meaning in the '80s thanks to the rise of grunge.

While today the brand is very feminine, countryhouse-chic, and respectably British, its thrfit-inspired past is what makes it an on-trend choice for Urban Outfitters to collaborate with.

In the '80s and '90s, when twenty-somethings flooded thrift stores in search of cheap and eclectic clothing they could clash and stand out in, they found a slew of donated Laura Ashley blouses and peasant skirts, which they then went on to contrast with their leather jackets and Converse high tops.

"We felt strongly that our brand was a good fit with Urban Outfitters," Penne Cairoli, president of Laura Ashley, told InStyle in an interview. "We wanted to develop styles and designs that were brand appropriate, but with a distinctive Urban Outfitters DNA and respect for Laura Ashley's long history."

Their 13-piece collection will be available both at Urban Outfitters stores and online on July 30, featuring items like modern mini skirts, blue faded spaghetti strap dresses, and '90s silhouette floral dresses. Check out some of the picks below.

If you have a need to relive the grunge days from a few decades back, this collection was designed especially for you. Don't sleep on it.