This Valentine's Day, An Ode To Our Fictional Crushes

I'll be honest. Settling on just one fictional crush for me was hard. I fancy just about everyone on TV and in movies. I toyed with the idea of picking someone like Nick from The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, or Stefan (and Damon, pretty much) from Vampire Diaries, but have settled on Frank from How To Get Away From Murder. When you put everyone in my pool of possibilities side by side, I think it's safe to say that there's a common theme amongst them: danger. They're all vampires or warlocks, or er, in Frank's case, very emotionally damaged murderers, which is a little alarming, but I think it's the element of danger and excitement that speaks to me. In my real romantic life, I would never go for a bad boy and just the thought of doing so brings on an anxiety attack, so I think it's that I'm living my alternate best life through fancying someone like Frank. What I do like about him is that he's fiercely loyal (a trait I consider myself to have) and, despite being a little (read: a lot) messed up, he's just damn sexy in a really dark way, and you can't argue with that. Having stopped watching HTGAWM after series two, I don't actually know what happened/is happening to Frank, so if he does some more really messed up stuff in the following seasons, don't judge me, OK? — Rebecca Fearn, Bustle UK Contributor