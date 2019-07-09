Earlier this year, Victoria Beckham revealed that she would be launching a beauty segment to her brand that would focus on providing products that she would want in her own routine. Since the announcement, the fashion designer hasn’t really dropped many clues about her beauty line… until now. Get ready, because this update to Victoria Beckham’s beauty line hints to what can be expected with her skincare products judging by a recent Instagram post.

Yesterday, Beckham posted a pic of herself getting ready for a shoot that looks to be the one that will promote the new section of her brand. “Prepping skin on set,” she wrote in the caption while treating her under-eyes with what seems to be a charcoal mask. While she didn’t explicitly state that this will be part of her line, she did include the hashtags for the beauty line in the caption. Although, as Beauty Crew reports, many “skin care aficionados” have spotted that this eye mask might actually be 111SKIN’s Celestial Black Diamond Eye Mask as opposed to a product from her own brand.

Even so, Beckham has been very vocal about including the consumer in her range, so if you want a product like this eye-mask, make sure you look out for updates and other info on her social media and website. “I want to take care of women inside and out, providing them with the must-have items in makeup, skincare, fragrance and wellness that I feel I need in my own life,” Beckham explained in a press statement via Harper’s Bazaar. “I was going to direct the consumer with regards to fashion before I had a standalone store, so this isn’t new to me.” She continued:

“Just like I spend so much time in the fitting room getting to know what my customers want to wear, I’m going to be asking women to tell me which products they want me to develop from them in the beauty and wellness areas. It’s important for me to know what they want.”

There’s also a chance that the designer may be collabing with a very familiar face in the beauty community, as Beckham posted a selfie with the beauty icon Huda Kattan on Sunday. “Such a pleasure meeting @huda today and chatting about beauty! So excited for #victoriabeckhambeauty to come!! Sign up at the link in bio to be the first to know,” she wrote in the caption. I don’t know about you, but a Beckham x Huda collab sounds rather heavenly.

A collab like this wouldn’t be a first for Beckham either, as she’s previously worked with Estée Lauder in creating a collection that centred “around four key looks based on [her] favourite cities,” as described on the brand's site. As she explained in an interview on Facebook Live, this collaboration taught her a lot about creating and running a beauty brand. “I loved working with Estée Lauder, I mean what fantastic partners to have,” she said. “I learned so much, and it was a huge, huge success. I was involved with the development of absolutely everything.”

And according to Elle, Victoria Beckham Beauty "will be headed by co-founder and CEO Sarah Creal, who most recently served as head of global make-up development and marketing art Estée Lauder, where she worked with Beckham" on their previously mentioned collab.

Wow, I cannot wait for this line to launch.