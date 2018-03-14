Look. There are a lot of terrible things happening right now. It sucks. It is scary. It is frequently not fair. But not everything is terrible — like, for example, this video of a man dressed as Elsa from Frozen pushing a police wagon out of the snow during Boston’s latest blizzard. That? Is A-OK in my book. It is more than OK. I love everything about this story, from the very bottom of my Massachusetts-born-and-bred heart aaaaaall the way up to the top.

For the curious, the man has been identified as a 37-year-old attorney Jason Triplett. A graduate of Boston College Law, according to legal news website Above the Law, Triplett is currently the manager of attorney recruiting, training, and development at the firm Kirkland & Ellis; he also apparently moonlights as the Queen of Arendelle, and a police wagon guardian angel.

According to the Boston Globe, Triplett had purchased the Elsa costume last year; on Tuesday night, however, he broke it out with the sole purpose of amusing his friends. And, I mean, that’s fair — given the amount of snow Boston and the surrounding environs have been dealing with lately, it’s understandable that one would want to bring a little levity to the situation.

The Globe reports that Triplett, who had been enjoying the evening at the Gallows pub and restaurant in Boston’s South End, leapt to the aid of a city police wagon that had gotten stuck on the street. To be fair, he did apparently instruct his pals to take some photos and videos to send to other friends who weren’t present to witness this glorious moment in person; however, it seems he hadn’t counted on anyone else in the restaurant finding it as hilarious as he and his friends did — or on them subsequently documenting the event for themselves.

Which, of course, is exactly what happened. And — unsurprisingly— it’s going super, super viral. Because, I mean… well, just look at it:

This seems to be the most widely shared video of the incident; shot by Chris Haynes, a restaurant publicist who was also at the Gallows when Triplett sprang into action, it’s been liked 27,000 times, shared 79,000 times, and viewed more than three million times since it was posted to Facebook last night. “Yup, that just happened,” Haynes wrote in his Facebook post. “Drag ‘Elsa’ just single-handedly pushed out a stuck police wagon. Only in the South End and The Gallows.”

On a more serious note, yesterday’s storm was the third nor’easter to have descended upon New England in the past few weeks — and like all the others, it was a doozy. The Boston Globe reports that on Wednesday morning, about 160,000 homes and businesses in the Boston area were without power, and that “a number of injuries” had resulted from accidents caused by the snow on local highways. More than a foot of snow fell in most places, with the 20 inches reported by Milford appearing to be the highest amount recorded in the state.

The good news, though, is that it could have been a lot worse; the area will certainly recovery, and likely quickly, at that. And in the meantime, folks both in and around Boston and elsewhere are holding Jason “Elsa” Triplett up as the hero Boston truly deserves. Here are a few of the best tweets about the story:

1 The Spirit Of Boston No, not the boat. The actual spirit of Boston.

2 Elsa To The Rescue Oh, it's real.

3 Wait A Minute... Good point. Thoughts?

4 Boston Pride Heck yes.

5 The Ultimate Stress Reliever Who needs cat pictures when you have Elsa?

6 Do You Wanna... Elsa's got better things to do with her time than build snowmen. (Sorry, Olaf.)

7 A New Take On An Old Favorite But, I mean, hey, maybe Anna can help, too!

8 "Let It Go": Boston Edition Little known fact: Elsa studied abroad in Boston during her school years and has never quite been able to shake the accent.

9 Spoilers WAIT. WHAT IF THIS IS ACTUALLY THE PLOT OF FROZEN 2???

10 15 Minutes Of Fame This is true: Said Triplett to People, “Everyone will be over it by noon. But if this is my 15 minutes, I would like to leverage it to meet Adam Rippon.” COME ON, INTERNET. MAKE THIS HAPPEN. WORK YOUR MAGIC. I BELIEVE IN YOU.