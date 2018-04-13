Harry Styles adds another reason to the list for why fans should want to see him live — he can spontaneously perform impressive stunts. As Billboard reports, during his live show in London's O2 Arena Harry Styles caught a gummy bear in his mouth that a fan threw at him from the audience. He was able to catch the flying candy with just one try, which made the crowd — already excited to see the former One Direction member live — go absolutely wild in response.

In a fan video of the concert uploaded by Twitter user @fondsquad, Styles can be seen on stage getting gummies chucked at him while he's riffing with the audience between songs. He claimed that if he began eating all the sugary treat he wouldn't be able to sing the songs people came to see him perform. "You can do one in my mouth and then the game's over," Styles offered, with the confident swagger you'd expect from a guy who wears a gold suit on stage. He added another caveat to the game: "And only throw Haribo. OK?" With his arms up in the air and his mouth opened wide he expertly side galloped to catch an airborne gummy that was launched from the audience. When the audience erupted with cheers he dropped to his knees like a football player who just scored the winning touchdown (or some other more relevant British sports reference).

Fans should not, however see his success as an open invitation to throw gummies again at the "Sweet Creature" singer — even if they happen to be carrying Haribo-brand sweets on them (which is also, strangely enough, a brand another famous British Harry, Prince Harry also has a connection with). After he waved his fists in the air as a sign of victory, he told the audience, "I cannot tell you how relieved I am that went in. I am never going to risk that again, that's the only time."

This wasn't the first time fans have thrown food at the musician, strangely enough. According to NME, young audience members took to throwing actual kiwis at Styles while he sings his hit single "Kiwi." At one such show at the Hammersmith Apollo in London last October the singer slipped on one of the hurled fruits and almost took a tumble.

As MSN points out, Styles is fortunate only food is thrown at him. His fellow One Direction bandmate Niall Horan revealed recently that a fan hurled an iPhone at him — which sounds a whole lot harder and heavier than gummies — not to mention who has the money to be throwing around iPhones?

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Besides the gummy-throwing incident, which was certainly a charming moment for the singer, Styles' stint at the O2 Arena garnered him strong reviews from The Independent and in The Telegraph. The former mentioned that, in addition to songs off his self-titled first album from 2017, Styles gave his loyal longtime fans a throwback hit from his One Direction days "What Makes You Beautiful" (from 2011's Up All Night).

Harry Styles: Live on Tour is the 24-year-old singer's first solo tour, and it's a massive one. After doing dozens of shows in the fall and winter of 2017, he added 56 tours dates in 2018 to his roster. He still has over 30 shows to go, including stops in Australia, Japan, Singapore, and South America. He'll be heading back to the United states on June 5 with a show in Dallas, Texas before hitting 18 other U.S. cities, with concerts in Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, and New York. If you are going to one of these shows, however, do Harry a favor and leave the candies and fruit at home or in your bag away from the stage.