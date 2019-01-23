A day after she officially announced her 2020 presidential bid, video of Kamala Harris dancing to Cardi B in her office was released to Twitter by one of her staffers, showing just how relatable the senator can be. Specifically, the video shows Harris in a casual outfit, grooving to Cardi B's "I Like It." Harris' communications director, Lily Adams, captioned the tweet, "When we get tired of speech prep there’s only one thing to do..."

Harris' feel-good moment on Twitter isn't the only thing she's been up to in the last day, though: according to Politico, Harris managed to raise an astounding $1.5 million dollars for her campaign in the first 24 hours of her candidacy. Specifically, her aides told the publication that the $1.5 million was raised by approximately 38,000 donors, with the average donation coming out to be $37 dollars.

In an emailed statement to Politico, Harris' digital strategist Mike Nellis said, "These numbers reveal a campaign powered by the people — an energetic, nationwide movement eager to elect Senator Harris and support her vision of an America that actually works for the people."

On Tuesday, Harris tweeted about the core ideals that have inspired her to run for president. She wrote,

Decency, justice, equality, and our democracy are all on the line right now. The future of our country depends on millions of people raising their voices to fight for our values. That’s why I’m running for President of the United States. I hope you’re with me.

Harris is certainly a strong contender in the Democratic field, and if she survives the primary, she will become the first person of Asian heritage, as well as the first African-American woman, to be a major party nominee, according to The New York Times. And if she clenches the presidency in 2020, she will break another record, becoming the first African-American woman (not to mention the first woman in general) to be elected president of the United States.

Of course, there's plenty of ground to cover before she, or any other candidate, gets to that moment. For now, Harris is mobilizing her troops, and is set to make her first campaign visit in one of the nation's purple battlegrounds: Iowa.

Per The Des Moines Register, Harris will hold a town hall with Iowa democrats next week, which will be filmed live from Drake University in Des Moines. The event will take place on Monday, Jan. 28 at 9 p.m., and will be streamed on CNN and hosted by Jake Tapper.

Though Harris has announced her intent to seek the presidential nomination, she reportedly plans to launch her presidential campaign officially on Jan. 27 at a rally in California, her home state.

Per CBS, Harris is the third U.S. senator to announce a presidential bid, the others being Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Kirsten Gillibrand. Additionally, she's the fourth woman to do so, including those two aforementioned senators and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI).

What's more, her campaign logo is inspired by Shirley Chrisholm, the publication reports; Chrisholm was the first black woman to run for president just under five decades ago.