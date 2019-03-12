After 15 seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the Kardashian family has a lot of their adult lives documented forever. But thanks to home videos, it seems like they also have a lot of their childhood on film, too, and in a new video that was recently shared, fans got to see what Kim and Kourtney were like as little kids. On Monday, a fan shared a video of Kim and Kourtney talking to their dad on camera on Twitter, and according to Kim herself, the personality seen in the video is just like her son, Saint West.

In the video, which was taken in 1984, Kim and Kourtney are chatting with Robert Kardashian, who is off screen, and he asks them to tell him a story. Kourtney goes first, saying, "Once upon a time, there was a little girl, and she went in the forest to pick flowers, and she went home and went to bed, and she went to bed." A solid day, honestly.

Then, it was Kim's turn. "Once upon a time, there was a little girl, and she was happy, 'cause the mommy go out and bought her a lot of kitties and a lot of candy," she said, at which point she was interrupted by Kourtney who seemed to be offering her some creative direction. In typical Kim fashion, she did not accept the advice, and instead pushed Kourtney away.

"And then the mommy said you can eat 'em all up right now and then I'll buy you some more, and that's the end," Kim finished.

This story is clearly fiction, because Kris Jenner would not fill her pristine home with kittens or allow her children to eat untold amounts of unlimited candy, but hey, a kid can dream.

When Kim saw the video — and the fact that the fan pointed out that Chicago looked a lot like Kim when she was this age — she had to set the record straight. Although she may have looked like her youngest son, her attitude was all Saint.

"Best video," she wrote. "Saint is my twin personality though."

It's easy to see how young Kim could definitely be a lot like Saint — he seems to have the goofy personality of all of Kim's kids so far. Where North is all about the sass, Saint seems to be all about having fun.

This video isn't the only Kim and Kourtney throwback that's been shared lately, either. Over the weekend, Kourtney posted this photo of her and Kim on Instagram, writing, "best friends forever."

It's fun to get glimpses into what life was like for Kim and Kourtney when they were younger — you know, before KUWTK was a thing and before they both had millions of fans and their family became one of the most famous groups of people in the country. It'll be interesting to see if Saint continues to take after his mom as he gets older. Maybe he'll start pushing North out of the way to tell his stories?