As fall approaches, you are likely looking forward to all the celebrations of the season. For the next three months, you can look forward to days filled with pumpkin patches and evenings filled with costume parties. Finally, at the end of November, the season concludes with a huge family-filled feast. What you may not be aware of is that fall is also the biggest season for weddings. According to Brides magazine, around a third of all weddings each year take place in September and October alone. For their September wedding, this couple who used puppies instead of bouquets for their nuptials is bound to have a permanent place on your Pinterest board.

During their Sept. 8 wedding in Collinsville, Illinois, Kyle Morris and Brian Seals decided to forego the traditional floral accessories for something a little more fluffy, according to the Wichita Eagle. Instead of having their wedding party carry bouquets, each of the ten bridesmaids carried a puppy from Partner 4 Pets, an animal shelter at which both grooms worked when they became engaged last summer. The couple told the Wichita Eagle reports they knew they had to incorporate animals into their big day before any other detail had been planned. And truthfully, what could possibly be a better accessory for a rustic-casual maroon bridesmaid ensemble than a wiggly little pup?

Considering the couple's history of animal advocacy, it comes as no surprise they decided to select puppies from a place close to their hearts. “We thought it would be an amazing way to get the dogs out of the cage for the day and a way for people to see the dogs and get some attention to Partners 4 Pets,” groom Brian Seals told the Wichita Eagle.

They were initially concerned with how attendees would react to the unusual accessories, but it turned out the guests were just as in love with the idea of puppy bouquets as the grooms were. Realistically, how could they not be? Further, the couple says the decision to mix up a traditional wedding detail had a deeper underlying message. Sears said including the puppies was a way to show people that “it is okay to be different.”

As the couple already has three dogs of their own, they did not actually adopt any of those who participated in their wedding. But, as of Sept. 12, at least eight of the ten puppies included in the ceremony have found forever homes. Groom Kyle Morris likes to think the pups' new role as groomsdogs extraordinaire may have helped with the search for an adoptive family. “To know they are finding forever homes and got to be out of the shelter for the day to be loved on .made our day even more special," said Morris to the Wichita Eagle.

If you're in the early stages of planning a wedding and want to make sure it is one to remember, consider taking a page out of this couple's book — or, more appropriately, a puppy out of it. Congrats to the happy couple, and to all the puppies who also found their partners for life.

If you'd like to learn more about Partners 4 Pets, check out their website here, and find their donation page here.