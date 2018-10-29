Do you have some cash burning a hole in your pocket, your wallet, or your handbag that you wanna spend on... makeup? Great. This week's beauty sales are here to assist with that ever-important task.

As we inch towards the holiday season, there is no time like RIGHT NOW to throw some of your expendable income at these sales and to pamper yourself.

For the next week, IT Cosmetics is having its epic, semi-annual Friends & Family Sale. Any order over $30 is eligible for a 25 percent discount, which is pretty amazing since IT is a prestige brand with commensurate pricing. The more you spend, the more you save. Since IT is known for its multi-tasking face products, its luxurious lotions, and its essential makeup brushes, you can really indulge in an end-of-year haul that will refresh your product stash and tools for 2019.

Some other sales to pay attention to include the massive Kat Von D "farewell" sale. The brand isn't going anywhere but several of its Everlasting Liquid and Studded Kiss Lipstick shades are going bye-bye. Lots of "Beloved" hues are being discontinued. While that may cause a ringing of hands and a gnashing of teeth for those who love the brand's bulletproof formula, the good news is that the lippies are just $13.

Here's how to blow your savings by saving this week.

1. Kat Von D Kiss These Shades Farewell Sale

Kat Von D Lipsticks $13 Kat Von D Beauty Kat Von D Beauty is discontinuing so many shades, from nudes and neutrals like Noble and Melancholia to brights like Dreamer to grays like Woolf. The liquid lipsticks are marked down to $13 from their usual $20 to move the stock. Some bullet lippies in the Studded Kiss range are also on their way out, like Gold Blooded, Nayeon, and Coven. Those are usually $19 but they are also $13 as part of this going, going, gone sale. If any of these hues are your faves, then you may as well grab a tube or three before you no longer can. Here's hoping these shades are being phased out to make room for new ones. Buy on Kat Von D Beauty

2. IT Cosmetics Friends & Family Sale

IT Cosmetics Friends & Family Sale $0 IT Cosmetics The brand is offering a whopping 25% off any $30 order for its semi-annual Friends & Family Sale. You enter the code FF2018 at checkout in order to enjoy the serious savings. The brand is known for its face products and its whopping assortment of brushes. So if you are in the need for either, go ahead and stock up. The brand is also offering its "Start Your Day with Confidence Set" when you spend $60 after discount. It's available while supplies last. Buy on IT Cosmetics

3. Stila Eyes Are The Window Shadow Palette

Stila Eyes Are The Window Shadow Palette $22 Stila This ultimate day-to-night, smoky and neutral eyeshadow palette will be your new go-to. It's marked down to $22 from its usual $49. Translation: A complete and total seal. It hosts 12 pans of shadow in shimmer and matte texture. You can pile on several shades for an intense smoky eye. You are pretty much guaranteed to hit pan on almost every color. Each square is less than $2 with this discount price. So you would be remiss not to grab one of these palettes. It's a classic and none of the colors will go out of style. Buy on Stila Cosmetics

4. I Dew Care Kitten Dynasty Masks

I Dew Care Kitten Dynasty Masks $18.40 Ulta I Dew Care's Kitten Dynasty Masks are marked down from Oct. 28 through Nov. 18. They are $18.40, which is 20 percent off of their usual price, at Ulta. Get your skin in tip top shape this fall with any of these peel-off masks. The not only pamper your skin but they are totally 'Grammable, too. Buy on Ulta

5. Eyeko EyeDo Liquid Liner

Eyeko EyeDo Liquid Eyeliner $17.60 Eyeko Alexa Chung created this eyeliner for the London brand so that fans could emulate her quintessential feline flick. The felt tip pen is one of the best on the market for creating a cat eye. The liner is normally $22 but is marked down to $17.60 for the brand's Halloween sale. Cat eyes are timeless so you will want to take advantage of this deal. Buy on Eyeko

6. NYX Cosmetics Stick Blush

NYX Cosmetics Stick Blush $3 NYX With winter on the horizon, you need to combat dull, sallow skin. The best way to do that is with a flush of glowing, slightly diffused color on your cheeks delivered courtesy of blush. NYX stick blushes are creamy and dreamy, as well as extremely pigmented. They're also on sale for just $3. The brand's wares are already inexpensive. Further markdowns such as this will make your wallet happy. Buy on NYX

7. Dr. Jart Dermaclear Micro Gel Cleanser

Dr. Jart Dermaclear Micro Gel Cleanser $19 Sephora You cannot go wrong with a simple, all-in-one, gel-to-foam cleanser on deal for nearly half off. This formula, which features moisturizing capsules and removes makeup, sees it price slashed from $38 to $19 this week at Sephora. It brightens, tones, cleans, and softens. It'll be your skin care superhero. Buy on Sephrora

8. Urban Decay Naked Weightless Complete Coverage Concealer

Urban Decay Naked Weightless Complete Coverage Concealer $14.50 Ulta A buildable concealer with a luminous, demi-matte finish is just what your makeup bag needs — especially when it's half-priced. A tube is usually $29 but Ulta is rocking it for $14.50. Say goodbye to pesky blemishes and hello to even coverage with this concealer, which is like second skin. Buy on Ulta

Happy shopping, beautyistas.