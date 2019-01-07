This Week's Best Beauty Sales Include $8 Tarte Lipsticks & $11 Urban Decay Lip Glosses
You know the drill. It's 2019. It's not just the top of the year. It's also the top of the week. That means it's time to take a look at the best beauty sales this week aka all of the awesome stuff to on which to spend your money. Because you deserve to treat yourself.
In addition to single items that are marked down via brand sites or at their retail partners, a few brands are having special sales this week. Sigma Beauty's Friends & Family Sale offers 30 percent off purchases, with some exclusions, through Friday, Jan. 11. Sigma has built its reputation on high quality brushes and primo eyeshadow palettes. That's certainly something to consider when cruising over to the Sigma site to see what's doing.
NAILS INC is giving away FREE face masks with orders through the week while supplies last. The brand branched out with beauty products beyond nail color in recent years. Therefore, this is definitely a way to sample other offerings and wares.
MAC is continuing to liquidate its holiday products with deep discounts. The brand always drops lots of newness during the holiday season and throughout the year. In order to make room for new launches, the brand is giving shoppers an incentive to pick up holiday items with bargain prices.
There are some excellent brush sets on sale this week, as well. Both are fashionable and functional.
1. Sigma Beauty Friends & Family Sale
Sigma Beauty is offering 30 percent off EVERYTHING from Monday, Jan. 7 at 12 a.m. CST to Jan. 11 at 11:59 p.m. CST. There's also free shipping on orders over $30. Some exclusions apply. Use the "WEAREAFAMILY" code at checkout to get your discount.
2. Free FACE INC Face Masks
You get a FACE INC face mask for free with any order over at NAILS INC. They are usually $5 a piece and will restore your glow this winter. Use the "DETOX1" offer code when checking out. The offer ends at midnight on Wednesday, Jan. 16 and is one-per-customer while supplies last.
3. Too Faced Pretty Rich Diamond Fire Highlighter With Brush
Your skin will glow, baby, glow, with one of these three luminous highlighters. It comes with a pretty pink brush, too. It's a $60 value marked down to less than $36.
4. MAC Girls Trio Gift Set
Three eyeshadow palettes for $74? Each palette shakes out to approximately $24. You've got your entire eyeshadow wardrobe for the year and you can mix and match 'em. Plus, the slim cases will travel well.
5. MAC Sweet Assortment: Retro Matte Shiny Pretty Things
Whoa. This kit offers six (!!!) Retro Matte Liquid Lipsticks in some of the brand's most popular shades. It's a $126 value marked down to $52. It's a total steal. Your lips deserve these hues and the chic, silver case.
6. Urban Decay Revolution High-Color Lip Gloss
Lip gloss has shown all the signs of making a comeback in 2019. So why not stock up on these discounted, ultra-pigmented, and lacquered lippies from Urban Decay? At just $11, you can get a heard start on your glossification.
7. Tarte Goal Getters Contour Brush Set
If you want to up your contour game or simply start conturing like Kardashian in 2019, here's a hard, fast rule. It really doesn't matter what products you use. It's all about the tools you use to apply said product. Tarte's five-piece brush set is designed to help you sculpt angles, strobe, and highlight. The millennial pink bristles are stunning, too.
8. Tarte LipSurgence Power Pigment Lip Tint
A richly pigmented, lip-tinting pencil for less than $10? Sign. Us. Up. This product will show your lips all the love.
9. BH Cosmetics Studio Pro 18-Piece Brush Set
You entire brush needs are satisfied by this chic, black and silver set. It features face, eyes, and lip brushes that can be safely, securely tucked in a sleek faux leather belt. The brushes boast synthetic, goat, and pony hair. It's a complete beauty tool belt — that's for sure — and it's 40 percent off.
10. Lanolips Hand Cream Trio
Rose and lemon-scented hand creams will keep your digits and cuticles hydrated and aromatic all winter long. The set is half-priced and a total steal.
11. BECCA Volcano Goddess Palette
ISO a new palette with natural neutrals and rich jewel tones? Well, this 12-pan BECCA palette will answer the call. It's nearly half off.
It's truly an embarrassment of riches in terms of beauty sales happening this week.
Take some time to poke around the Sigma site. Since you can save a whopping 30 percent off, you can stock up on multiple itms. The more you spend, the more you save.
The brand does offer some pretty unique products that address very specific beauty needs. We have suggested a few items below.
If you want to make your inner waterline pop, this brightener is the way to do it.
Who needs coffee when your look can get an instant "wake up" via this product?
Sigma Beauty Lose The Halo Lip Concealer
You can totally neutralize your natural lip color with this comfy 'n' creamy concealer crafted specifically for the pout.
In a Vogue beauty tutoral, Kim Kardashian revealed that she puts concealer on her lips so she can do the rest of her makeup with a totally nude palette. The same concept applies with Sigma's lip concealer. It's allows you to apply lipstick to a concealed base so that your natural lip tones don't "adjust" the color. It also serves as a base to which a lippie can adhere.
Happy shopping this week's beauty sales. As always, watch this space next week for a fresh set of discounts, deals, and steals. Beauty sales never go on vacation. For that, your wallet should be incredibly thankful.