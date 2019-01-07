This Week's Best Beauty Sales Include $8 Tarte Lipsticks & $11 Urban Decay Lip Glosses

You know the drill. It's 2019. It's not just the top of the year. It's also the top of the week. That means it's time to take a look at the best beauty sales this week aka all of the awesome stuff to on which to spend your money. Because you deserve to treat yourself.

In addition to single items that are marked down via brand sites or at their retail partners, a few brands are having special sales this week. Sigma Beauty's Friends & Family Sale offers 30 percent off purchases, with some exclusions, through Friday, Jan. 11. Sigma has built its reputation on high quality brushes and primo eyeshadow palettes. That's certainly something to consider when cruising over to the Sigma site to see what's doing.

NAILS INC is giving away FREE face masks with orders through the week while supplies last. The brand branched out with beauty products beyond nail color in recent years. Therefore, this is definitely a way to sample other offerings and wares.

MAC is continuing to liquidate its holiday products with deep discounts. The brand always drops lots of newness during the holiday season and throughout the year. In order to make room for new launches, the brand is giving shoppers an incentive to pick up holiday items with bargain prices.

There are some excellent brush sets on sale this week, as well. Both are fashionable and functional.

1. Sigma Beauty Friends & Family Sale

Sigma Beauty Friends & Family Sale Sigma Beauty Sigma Beauty is offering 30 percent off EVERYTHING from Monday, Jan. 7 at 12 a.m. CST to Jan. 11 at 11:59 p.m. CST. There's also free shipping on orders over $30. Some exclusions apply. Use the "WEAREAFAMILY" code at checkout to get your discount.

2. Free FACE INC Face Masks

FACE INC Face Masks NAIL SINC You get a FACE INC face mask for free with any order over at NAILS INC. They are usually $5 a piece and will restore your glow this winter. Use the "DETOX1" offer code when checking out. The offer ends at midnight on Wednesday, Jan. 16 and is one-per-customer while supplies last.

3. Too Faced Pretty Rich Diamond Fire Highlighter With Brush

4. MAC Girls Trio Gift Set

5. MAC Sweet Assortment: Retro Matte Shiny Pretty Things

6. Urban Decay Revolution High-Color Lip Gloss

7. Tarte Goal Getters Contour Brush Set

Tarte Goal Getters Contour Brush Set $44 $29 Tarte If you want to up your contour game or simply start conturing like Kardashian in 2019, here's a hard, fast rule. It really doesn't matter what products you use. It's all about the tools you use to apply said product. Tarte's five-piece brush set is designed to help you sculpt angles, strobe, and highlight. The millennial pink bristles are stunning, too. Buy on Tarte

8. Tarte LipSurgence Power Pigment Lip Tint

9. BH Cosmetics Studio Pro 18-Piece Brush Set

10. Lanolips Hand Cream Trio

11. BECCA Volcano Goddess Palette

It's truly an embarrassment of riches in terms of beauty sales happening this week.

Take some time to poke around the Sigma site. Since you can save a whopping 30 percent off, you can stock up on multiple itms. The more you spend, the more you save.

The brand does offer some pretty unique products that address very specific beauty needs. We have suggested a few items below.

Who needs coffee when your look can get an instant "wake up" via this product?

In a Vogue beauty tutoral, Kim Kardashian revealed that she puts concealer on her lips so she can do the rest of her makeup with a totally nude palette. The same concept applies with Sigma's lip concealer. It's allows you to apply lipstick to a concealed base so that your natural lip tones don't "adjust" the color. It also serves as a base to which a lippie can adhere.

Happy shopping this week's beauty sales. As always, watch this space next week for a fresh set of discounts, deals, and steals. Beauty sales never go on vacation. For that, your wallet should be incredibly thankful.