This Woman’s Blackhead Removal Routine Is Going Viral On Reddit & It’s Honestly Amazing

It seems as though everyone has a skin care issue they absolutely loathe. From dry, flaky skin during the winter to random breaks out and texture, a skin care issue binds beauty lovers together like a common enemy. Now, this woman's black head removal routine is going viral on Reddit, and it's proof that we're all just looking for a fix that actually works.

Unlike pimples, blackheads present a more persistent and much less easy to remove problem. The stubborn pore clogging menaces have extraction tools, pore strips, and removal methods because they're just that pesky. Plus, it feels like the vast majority of people are plagued with them, and while they are far less noticeable than say a pimple, they seem to be much wider spread and harder to prevent.

Reddit user Yoofka, however, has the internet shook over a blackhead removal method that seems to get uncanny results. She took to Reddit to post before and after images of her skin once she began implementing a fairly lengthy routine. While multiple products may scare some people, this elaborate skin care regime seems to have worked wonders for Yoofka, and she spilled the entire thing on the internet forum for others to take advantage.

This Woman on Reddit Got Rid of Her Blackheads in 4 Weeks and I'm Crying https://t.co/ft0ovQrKP6 — (@marieclaire) #

Yoofka went from a 3 step routine to a whopping 6-7 step method, but just a glance at her results will make you a believe in it. She explains that she first removes her makeup using Lancôme's Ènergie de Vie The Smoothing and Purifying Cleansing Oil to remove her makeup. The oil is a 2-in-1 cleanser meant to remove both makeup and impurities while helping with texture.

Lancôme Ènergie de Vie The Smoothing and Purifying Cleansing Oil, $42, Sephora

Next, she exfoliates her skin using the Neogen Dermalogy Bio-Peel Guaze Peeling. The pads are a Korean beauty exfoliator designed to smooth the skin and brighten skintone.

Neogen Dermalogy Bio-Peel Gauze Peeling, $27, Sephora

She then uses a super classic product that celebrities like Kylie Jenner also use, and that's the Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cleanser. This ultra-versatile cleanser is good for all skin types and won't strip the skin.

Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cleanser, $19.50, Sephora

For her fourth step, Yoofka uses Differin, an over-the-counter acne treatment.

Differin Acne Treatment Gel, $11.29, Target

In the penultimate step, she uses Aquaphor Healing Ointment. The moisturizing product helps soothe irritated skin and promote an even tone.

Aquaphor Healing Ointment, $3.74, Target

Finally, it's time to tone. Yoofka uses the AKARAN Moisture Lotion to do so, a Japanese beauty product that is part lotion, serum, and moisturizer in one.

AKARAN Moisture Lotion, $38.74, Amazon

All in all, the total for Yoofka's skin care routine comes to just under $150 making it an investment. However, her results are clear proof that it works, and according to her original Reddit post, this routine has made her skin the clearest and most texture free that it's ever been. Can you really put a price tag on flawless skin? Probably not.

This woman on Reddit got rid of her blackheads in 4 weeks https://t.co/vqvS6dftMz — (@cosmopolitanuk) #

If you're curious about the routine, Yoofka has been incredibly responsive to other Reddit user in the thread beneath her images. She explains everything from how she keeps the Differin from drying out her skin to why she chooses to tone after she moisturizes. Honestly, the thread is incredibly useful if you're looking to switch up your skin care routine.

The biggest take away, though, is that it's actually possible to get rid of those little devils, and this Reddit blackhead removal method seems to do the trick. If you're willing to make the investment, this new routine could be your holy grail just like Yoofka.