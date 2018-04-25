If you're looking for an eyeliner that won't budge, all you need to read is one review. As The Cut found, Kat Von D Beauty's Tattoo Liner stayed on a woman's face during a car crash and hospital stay. Don't believe it? She uploaded a photo of herself in the hospital on a Kat Von D Beauty review to prove it. A Twitter user found the post as she was looking for a new liner, and it didn't take long for the story to go viral.

If you scroll through the Kat Von D Tattoo Liner listing, you'll find plenty of five-star reviews. One is a little more convincing than the rest. The reviewer, Bluntredhead, posted a photo of herself lying in a hospital bed with a brace around her neck. Although some of her makeup is smeared, her winged liner is still in place. She says that this comes after being hit by a car and staying in the hospital for five hours.

"This product is truly amazing. [On] June 28, I was pulled over in my car calling for roadside assistance when a distracted driver hit me going 55 mph," the reviewer wrote. "I was taken via ambulance to the ER where I remained for 8 hours. My mascara was running down my face from crying and all other products had been wiped off in the transfer to the hospital. But not my tattoo eyeliner. I am posting a pick to show you, this product lasts and looks amazing through anything. Never buying any other liner again."

Now that is a dedication ton makeup, my friends. According to her tweets online, the reviewer is safe and still very active on Twitter. She says that she originally took the photo for police evidence, but it did end up on the Kat Von D website after she recovered.

"Everyone’s hating on my review because I posted a picture of the makeup after the accident: 1. I took the phoffffffffffff

Kat Von D Beauty's Tattoo Eyeliner does claim to be for 24-hour wear, waterproof, and transfer resistant. The website was apparently not lying when they made those claims. Oh, and it's vegan and cruelty-free, just to make it even better.

This isn't the first time that a car crash was involved in a makeup review. As The Cut points out, another makeup reviewer wrote about the NYX Setting Spray and how it kept her makeup on through the crash and hospital stay. Apparently, the user was alright, considering that she was feeling up to writing the review.

Other people have weighed in on the Tattoo Liner's stay-power as well. The thread from Twitter user @catsandcusswrds, who claims to be Bluntredhead, shows a conversation about how good the liner is. If there's one thing the beauty world loves, it's talking about a good product.

Now that we know she's okay, could she give us a tutorial, please?

This reviewer is not the only one to have on-point liner after a hospital stay.

Hands down the most dedicate beauty lover to ever exist.

First of all, everyone is glad that she is OK. Second of all, thanks for taking the time to let everyone know about the liner.

She is definitely dedicated. I will give her that.

If Kat Von D Beauty doesn't sponsor her after this, the brand is doing something wrong.

It's amazing to see that the reviewer is doing well after the accident. She also deserves a round of applause for letting the world know about this incredible product. When in doubt, look at the reviews.