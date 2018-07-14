After an arctic winter and a summer comparable to hell's mouth, it seems like there's no happy medium. If you're already looking forward to fall and its accompanying pumpkin-spice lattes, Three Lakes Winery Pumpkin Wine will make you feel like your favorite season has arrived early. While this pumpkin wine was once only available during Three Lakes' PumpkinFest in October, demand from fans has prompted the winery to start selling the fall favorite year round.And, once you read the description you'll understand why this pumpkin beverage is totally appropriate for summer.

"With similar qualities of a traditional Chardonnay, this smooth, semi-sweet wine is a surprising crowd pleaser," Wisconsin-based Three Lakes Winery noted on its website. "Being the first to perfect making wine from pumpkins years ago, we have yet to discover another pumpkin wine — it IS actually made only from pie pumpkins."

The best part? You can order this chilled pumpkin treat from Three Lakes Winery for just $12.95 a bottle, and you'll even get a discount for ordering in bulk. This winery is also known for its cranberry wines, so if you want to get the full flavor of fall to beat the summer heat, you'll want to grab a couple of bottles of that too.

In addition to pumpkin and cranberry, Three Lakes Winery also makes a number of other fruit-inspired wines like blueberry, raspberry, rhubarb, strawberry, plum, blackberry with Cabernet Sauvignon, and more, proving that delicious wine actually can come from the midwest. And, all of the varietals are priced at just $12.95 or less a bottle.

Ready to put this in your virtual shopping cart right freakin' now? If you live in Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, Utah, or Vermont you're out of luck, thanks to regulations in these states. However, before you let yourself succumb to FOMO, there are myriad recipes online that allow you to make your own pumpkin wine so you can still pretend it's fall.

Fill up your glass with pumpkin wine and practice some summertime hygge and lagom. Gilmore Girls seems like an appropriate show to marathon during your fall fantasy weekend as the leaves always seem to be barely hanging on to the trees as Lorelai and Rory talk their way through Stars Hollow.

While you're busy playing "let's pretend," you might also want to try to manifest year round pumpkin spice lattes and pumpkin-flavored beers. Though it looks like pumpkin devotion is here to stay, TIME magazine reported that pumpkins were shunned by the majority of Americans in old-timey days.

In modern times, this lumpy orange gourd sets off an annual craze that's reached a fever pitch. Between July 2016 and July 2017, pumpkin-flavored products brought in more than $400 million. That's pretty impressive for a food that literally couldn't be given away just a few hundred years ago.

Because pumpkins kick off the holiday season, they're also likely to make you feel nostalgic for childhood Halloweens, memorable Thanksgiving dinners, and holiday pies. It's no wonder that you want to turn to pumpkin in times of trouble, which is why it makes complete sense that pumpkin wine is a thing. And, after the dumpster fire of the past few years, having pumpkin wine available year round is not just a nice to have, it's mandatory.

There's still two months until fall, and even that doesn't guarantee that the heat will subside. Take back control of you life by allowing yourself to experience fall any time you want. Consider baking some pumpkin bread or a pumpkin pie (or just buy one) to make your comfy-cozy fall fantasy complete. Let's face it, you deserve all of the good things in life, which means pumpkin wine any time you want it.