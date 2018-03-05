On Sunday evening, popular comedians Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph presented at 2018's Oscars — and people were incredibly impressed by the dynamic duo. Many on social media found the pair's chemistry undeniable and their presentation hysterical. In fact, some suggested that the duo star in their own movie or television show, considering how well they play off of each other as partners. And lots of people suggested they just go ahead and host the 2019 Oscars already.

Haddish and Rudolph were presenting the Oscar for Best Animated/Live Action Short at the 90th annual Academy Awards. The duo opened their presentation by walking up to the microphone holding their respective high heels, saying they were "so happy to be there" but that their feet hurt so they decided to wear slippers while presenting.

Rudolph then began joked that while they were thrilled to be at the ceremony, they were also "a little nervous too," because, "a few years ago, people were saying the Oscars were too white and, since then, some real progress has been made." Haddish then added, "When we came out together, we know some of you were thinking — are the Oscars too black now?"

Rudolph responded by jokingly reassuring the audience, saying, " We just want to say, don't worry, there are so many more white people to come." Haddish added, "So many — we just came from backstage and there are tons of them back there. And not just movie stars. There are white people walking around with head sets, white people with clip boards ... "

The audience couldn't get enough of Haddish and Rudolph's brief presentation. As they told each joke, people became more and more convinced that they'd basically be the most perfect hosts for next year's big event.

