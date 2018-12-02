The relationship between the presidential half-sisters, Ivanka and Tiffany Trump, is one that’s nearly impossible to typify from the outside. While the Trump children all live fairly public lives, sibling relationships tend to be more complicated than one can glean from paparazzi photos. But thanks to the beacon that is social media, we can get at least a glimpse into what people think about each other. And based on Tiffany Trump’s posts about Ivanka, there’s definitely a level of loving support there.

In May of last year, Tiffany posted about her support for Ivanka’s second book release for Women Who Work. She posted a photo of herself holding the book on Instagram and a heart-felt message for her sis on Twitter that read, “I’m so proud of my big sister.”

Ivanka reposted the photo on Twitter, saying, “Thank you to my beautiful sisters for the support of my #WomenWhoWorkBook!”

And even before the family came under the presidential microscope, the sisters gushed over their love for one another. Back in 2014, Ivanka posted a photo, in which they both look considerably young, for Tiffany’s birthday. She wrote, “Happy Birthday @tiffanytrump! I'm so proud of the woman you have become! Xo”

Although in most public statements the sisters fawn over each other, sibling relationships — particularly between sisters — are pretty complex. Just ask Marcia Millman, a sociology professor at the University of California, Santa Cruz, and the author of The Perfect Sister: What Draws Us Together, What Drives Us Apart.

Millman talked to The New York Times about sister relationships in general and described them as pretty darn multi-faceted.

“We have powerful expectations of loyalty from a sister,” she told The Times. “But along with the idealized image of sisters, that they are always close, there is a stereotype that sisters are very competitive. It’s the two extremes.” But if there’s competition between these two Trump sibs, you could hardly tell from Tiffany’s social media posts.

Back in 2013, Tiffany posted a photo collage of the sisters together when Tiffany was a little girl. Ivanka, who’s 12 years Tiff’s senior, is holding her and kissing her lovingly in the photos.

The sisters grew up on opposite coasts, and it's not just Tiffany who's showing the love. Ivanka told People how much love she had for Tiffany in a 2016 interview.

"She’s my little sister,” Ivanka said. "I’ve been close to Tiffany her whole life, and I really love her."

The elder Trump sister also iterated that love in a section of her first book, The Trump Card: Playing to Win in Work and Life. In the book, she described a story of Tiffany coming to Ivanka to ask for help on how to ask their father for a credit card, As Vanity Fair reported.

"Big Sis did an end-around to save Tiffany the trouble. I didn’t tell her, of course," Ivanka wrote in her book. “But I went to our father and suggested he think about surprising Tiffany with a credit card for Christmas, with a small monthly allowance on it. Sure enough, he did just that. Tiffany was thrilled and relieved. And so appreciative.”

The sibs have continued that close relationship, even with the stresses of being part of the presidential family.

On the first Christmas her father was in office, Tiffany posted a video of the sisters in bikinis listening to an Ellie Goulding version of “O Holy Night.” Ivanka and Tiffany are using an angel filter in the post.

Whether or not their relationship is angelic behind the scenes, their social media love for each other is convincing as can be.