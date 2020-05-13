You can officially shop online at T.J. Maxx again. When the stay-at-home orders began, T.J. Maxx shut down their web presence to the dismay of its many loyal shoppers. As of this week, however, the brand’s online store is open again, replete with discount summer dresses and home goods staples. However, there is a catch. T.J. Maxx has limited the number of orders that they will accept daily. And no, that’s not just for a specific item. That’s store-wide.

So, while you’re now able to pick up that favorite bedding, a candle, or short set, you’re going to have to set an alarm and shop early if you want to pick up the selection from T.J. Maxx. That said, go ham! They have extended their return policy so a customer will be able to make in-store returns within 30 days of the stores re-opening (whenever that will be), as well as online within 40 days.

The T.J. Maxx news follows several reports of fashion brands suffering in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. J.Crew and Neiman Marcus both filed for bankruptcy, and several small businesses are calling for financial help to stay afloat. It will be interesting to see how T.J. Maxx's new e-commerce strategy fares for the business as the retail industry continues to shift due to coronavirus.