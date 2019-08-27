Taylor Swift took home the Moon Person for Video For Good at the 2019 VMAs, but it was one of her collaborators who delivered the acceptance speech, and delighted audiences in the process. Todrick Hall's VMAs speech for Taylor Swift's "You Need To Calm Down" included the best Little Mermaid anecdote aimed to inspire fans everywhere to be who they are, no matter what.

Hall, who co-executive produced the "You Need To Calm Down" video, has been one of Swift's best friends and biggest supporters for some time, but at the VMAs, it was time for Swift to support him in the spotlight. Instead of taking the mic to accept the Video For Good award for her clip which highlighted members of the LGBTQ community, Swift didn't say a word, she let Hall, a proud member of the community she was celebrating, do the talking. "Wow," Hall said after Swift handed him the Moon Person. "I grew up in the small town of Plainview, Texas, and my entire life, all I wanted in the entire world was to be Ariel from The Little Mermaid. I put a red towel on my head and tied my legs together, jumped in a pool, almost drowned, and then after that people started to tell me the things that I could not do and could not accomplish in the world," he said. "And now, I am just so grateful to be in a world where this is what we need to be doing." Hall continued, speaking out to fans watching at home. "If you're a young child that's out there watching this show who is different, who feels misunderstood. We have never needed you more than now to share your art, share your stories, share your truth with the world no matter what you identify as, who you identify as, who you love. This is just such a beautiful place, thank you so much VMAs."

Not only did the crowd love Hall's touching speech, but so did all of the performers on stage — because Swift didn't just bring up Hall to accept the award, she brought up most of the "YNTCD" cast, who helped her open the show with a performance of her Lover single.

More to come...