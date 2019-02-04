In the middle of the third quarter during Super Bowl LIII, Tom Brady called "Reagan" as an audible to go right on the field. Almost immediately Twitter had some thoughts about Brady namedropping the conservative president. (If you didn't know, an "audible" is when the quarterback changes the play at the line of scrimmage.)

After Brady shouted "Reagan, Reagan," the quarterback handed the ball to New England Patriots running back Sony Michael, who ran for four yards, according to SB Nation.

Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo was a commentator during the audible. "Obviously Reagan means 'run to the right,'" Romo said, according to a tweet from CBS News senior NFL writer Will Brinson.

But there could have been other meanings, according to Twitter. One user replied to SB Nation's video of the audible: "The yards were supposed to trickle down." Another Twitter user reminded us of Reagan's dementia diagnosis: "Maybe REAGAN means he forgot what the play was."

Others said the audible was almost too obvious. Brady was photographed with a Donald Trump "Make America Great Again" hat in his locker in 2015. Brady has been friends with the 45th president since roughly 2002, according to TIME. "Patriots having an audible called 'Reagan' makes the most sense," a Twitter user wrote. "And it's a run to the 'right.' The jokes write themselves."

Still, Twitter posts used the audible call as a way to make fun of Reagan's ultra-conservative politics. "Naturally the Patriots 'Reagan' play is a run to the right that doesn't really produce anything positive," one user wrote on Sunday night. SB Nation writer Zito Madu wrote, "Brady used 'Reagan' as an audible and I thought they were going to try to drug all the black players."

While others used the audible as a chance to recall the team's perceived coziness to Trump. (Because of the friendship between Trump and Brady.) WEEI digital content specialist Scott McLaughlin wrote, "Patriots fans: We're not the MAGA team, I swear. Please stop calling us that. The Patriots: *run a play called Reagan*." Another user wrote, "For those of you doing Sh**ty Politics Offsets for your Pats fandom, a Reagan audible is an extra big donation."

