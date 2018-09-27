One of the most difficult aspects of portraying a well-known person in a film is that everyone knows what they look like and the expectations are so specific. Rest assured, there is nothing to fret about with the upcoming Mister Rogers biopic. They totally nailed it. The first photo of Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers will bring you right back to your childhood. Seriously though. Mister Rogers, is that you? It sure does look like it.

Tom Hanks has become one of the most beloved and well-known actors of all time, but looking at that first photo, it's tough to see Tom Hanks the actor. All you see is Mister Rogers. This is great news for the fans who are anticipating the biographical film, but unfortunately the movie is not set to be released until sometime in October 2019, i.e. over a whole year from now.

As of this moment, the Sony Pictures film is still an untitled project, according to a press release, but it's very clear that they have really succeeded when it comes to the hair, makeup, and wardrobe. The resemblance is uncanny.

What can the fans expect from the upcoming film? Sony Pictures released the following statement in a press release:

Two-time Oscar®-winner Tom Hanks portrays Mister Rogers in Untitled Mr. Rogers / Tom Hanks Project, a timely story of kindness triumphing over cynicism, based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod. After a jaded magazine writer (Emmy winner Matthew Rhys) is assigned a profile of Fred Rogers, he overcomes his skepticism, learning about empathy, kindness, and decency from America’s most beloved neighbor.

A film about "empathy, kindness, and decency" is something we can all use these days considering the constant influx of negative news headlines.

Sony Pictures

With that grey hair parted to the side, the red sweater and the collared shirt and tie underneath, Hanks really does embody the essence of the iconic TV character. He's even holding a book in his hand! That is just so Mister Rogers.

Clearly the fans agree since Sony Pictures tweeted this first look photo and there were a lot of positive responses.

This photo really did amp up the anticipation for the movie. One Twitter user responded with, "Could we have this today?? Please?? We all need to find the helpers."

Another fan tweeted, "Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers. Wholesome content for those of you that need it today." Seriously though. Wholesome content really is great for a change of pace while scrolling through Twitter.

One Tom Hanks fan tweeted, "He’s played a baseball manager, Vietnam war hero, WWII hero, an FBI Agent, a merchant mariner who saved his ship from Somali pirates, Walt Disney, Chesley Sullenberger, the editor who guided the Watergate stories and NOW MISTER ROGERS? Tom Hanks is the most American man ever."

He really is though. No one else could pull of such diverse roles the way that he has been able to. His talent is unrivaled and he can pull of wearing a cardigan sweater with a collared shirt and tie underneath. That's not something everyone can get away with.

One Tweeter wrote what pretty much everyone has been thinking: "I’m going to need @tomhanks to stop it! Really, Fred Rogers?! My love for you wasn’t enough? You want more from me?!!"

A picture really does say a thousand words. Just this one photo has people absolutely pumped to see Tom Hanks portray Mister Rogers in the upcoming film. Now we just need more glimpses to brighten the rest of our days.