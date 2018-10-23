The Golden Globe Award-winning actor, Tom Hiddleston, is one of many British acting exports who has gone on become a household name around the world. The 37-year-old is known for his work on the hit BBC show The Night Manager, and many other film roles, however Hiddleston is perhaps best known for his portrayal of Loki in the Marvel Comics Thor franchise. The actor recently opened up about his experiences working on the much adored film series, and Tom Hiddleston's improvised Thor scene with Chris Hemsworth is actually one of his favourite memories from the franchise.

Whilst speaking at ACE Comic Con, Hiddleston commented on the "Get Help" scene featured in the latest chapter of the Thor franchise, Thor: Ragnarok. During the improvised scene, Thor convinces Loki (played by Hiddleston) to use a childhood trick to get past the Grandmaster's guards, and the actor revealed this was his favourite moment of improvisation, reports Digital Spy. During an interview alongside fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe actress, Elizabeth Olsen, Hiddleston discussed how the scene was improvised on the same day of shooting — and ended up perfectly capturing the brotherly bond between the two characters.

When speaking of his experience filming this particular scene, the actor said "I think that the one that's kind of had its own life after the film is 'get help.' We literally just came up with it on the day."

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hiddleston then went into further detail about his favourite improvised moment. He said: "As something, this idea that this is a trick that Thor and Loki used to, you know, they used to use it as a game when they were kids and they stopped doing it a long time ago but it used to work and it might just work this time. They got one last ace up their sleeve", and continued "And the idea that Loki hated it, and just was like, 'I don't want to do it. It's humiliating.' And that Thor was like, 'You're going to love it! Come on!' in a big brother way. And then it works."

When discussing the character development brought on by the scene, in which he starred opposite Chris Hemsworth, the actor said "In that moment, I always love the fact that it wasn't just a funny moment, but actually, you understand something deeper about them as brothers, and I think those moments are really special."

As reported by Digital Spy, the Thor star was recently spotted on set of the upcoming, and yet to be titled, Avengers 4 — however Hiddleston was believed to be filming a series of flashback scenes due to the death of his character, Loki, in Avengers: Infinity War. During further questioning at ACE Comic-Con, Hiddleston was pressed about the fate of character Loki, who appeared to have perished in Infinity War, and the actor replied to the question by stating: "I've heard some amazing theories about this. I was in a park in London a couple of weeks ago, and some guys come and say 'Hi', and they asked me the same question", and continued "They said, 'Hey, listen, we need an answer to this question. All the other times Loki's died' – there have been a few – 'he stabs with his right hand. And now he's stabbing with his left hand.' I was like, 'That's incredible attention to detail."

Although the actor didn't give too much away in regards to his future involvement in the Marvel universe, it's always interesting to hear stories from the highly-secretive set, and I can't wait to discover the full story behind Loki's fate. The next Avengers movie cannot come soon enough.