Given how complex and secretive the Marvel Cinematic Universe is, you can't blame Gwyneth Paltrow for forgetting which movies she's been in and which ones she hasn't. But that doesn't mean it doesn't hurt. During a game of Marvel trivia, Tom Holland said he was heartbroken that Gwyneth Paltrow forgot she was in Spider-Man: Homecoming. And, really, weren't we all?

In honor of Spider-Man: Far From Home, which arrives in theaters on July 2, Holland and his Spider-Man co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon joined PopSugar for a spirited round of Marvel and Spider-Man trivia — and it turns out, the British actor still isn’t over that hilarious revelation that came earlier this month. In response to the question, “What is Pepper Potts’s first name?,” Holland correctly replied “Virginia," proving he knows Paltrow's onscreen persona pretty well. He then addressed the hilarious viral clip of Paltrow forgetting that she worked with him. “I’ve only worked with Gwyneth one time on Spider-Man: Homecoming, but she doesn’t remember,” he joked. “Still breaks my heart.” Shortly after, Holland recalled another hilarious encounter with the forgetful Goop mogul.

“Actually, no, that’s not true. One time when we were shooting Avengers: Infinity War, I think it was… no, it was Endgame. She was in her blue suit and I was in my Spider-Man suit, and she came up and she asked me for a photo, with me and Robert [Downey Jr.],” he recalled. “I think she posted it and she said, ‘Robert Downey Jr. and myself and this guy.’ I was just ‘the guy.’”

Holland was referencing Paltrow’s birthday homage to Downey Jr., posted in April 2018. Accompanying her Instagram post for Downey Jr, Paltrow wrote, “I love April 4th because it was the day god gave us @robertdowneyjr HAPPY BIRTHDAY, dear heart. Love me and that other guy in the photo.” But, hey, maybe "that other guy" is a term of endearment for Paltrow. At least, that's how Zendaya tried to spin it.

Following his anecdote, Holland’s co-stars offered some reassuring replies. “That’s nice. ‘This guy.’ Meaning, I forgot his name!” Zendaya joked, while Batalon joined in on the hysterics.

As fans will recall, Paltrow hilariously let it be known that she forgot she had a role in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming during an episode of Netflix's The Chef Show. In the June 7 episode, Paltrow was dicing vegetables alongside Roy Choi and chatting with actor and director Jon Favreau, who stars in the MCU as Happy Hogan. “We were in Spider-Man together,” Favreau said to the actress. “Remember we were in Spider-Man?” A bewildered Paltrow then replied, “We weren’t in Spider-Man,” before adding, “No. I was in Avengers.” Favreau then replied, “That was Spider-Man, also. Remember Spider-Man at the end? And Tom Holland's there and you're gonna walk out and do a press conference.” Paltrow replied, “Oh yes! That was Spider-Man? Oh, my God!"

While Paltrow forgetting she was in Spider-Man: Homecoming is a bit of a blow, Holland can find solace in the fact that the actress once had trouble recognizing fellow Marvel star Sebastian Stan, as reported by ComicBook.com. In a video recorded at the premiere of Avengers: Infinity War in 2018, Paltrow could be heard asking Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt, “Who’s that?” of Stan, who plays Bucky Barnes in the Captain America films. Pratt replied in the video, “Sebastian Stan who plays Bucky. Bucky is the Winter Soldier." It's a pretty amusing exchange. Though, in Paltrow's defense, Pepper Potts and The Winter Soldier never shared a scene together.

Paltrow might not be well-versed in the Marvel universe, but Holland and his Spider-Man co-stars certainly are. The trio fielded questions about celebrity cameos in Marvel films (remember when Matt Damon and Miley Cyrus had cameos?), S.H.I.E.L.D., and Spider-Man pop culture references during their trivia game on PopSugar like pros. Perhaps Paltrow could learn a thing or two from Holland.