Tom Holland is notorious among Marvel fans for letting some Avengers: Infinity War spoilers slip during the movie's press tour. But it looks like the superhero movie isn't the only blockbuster he's spoiled. Apparently, Tom Holland spoiled Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom for Chris Pratt, and the story is too funny.

Pratt told the story to Entertainment Weekly Radio, the magazine's Sirius XM channel, during a town hall interview filmed last week. The full interview with Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will premiere on the radio channel Thursday, but EW has shared a video of Pratt talking about Holland ahead of time. Apparently, Holland knew what would happen in the sequel before Pratt had even read the script, because he knew the director, J.A. Bayona, and happened to be filming Spider-Man on the same lot where Pratt was shooting Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. The Jurassic World star said on the radio station,

"The first time I heard about the plot was from Tom Holland, weirdly... Tom, of course, knows J.A. Bayona because of the film The Impossible. And Tom was the young guy in that movie, and he's so grown up now. But he said, 'Hey, mate, I just talked to J.A., mate, he told me the whole plot of the story.'"

Honestly, the interview is worth hearing, if only for Pratt's attempt at replicating Holland's British accent. Pratt went on to explain that Holland did indeed know the Jurassic World sequel's plot long before he did, telling the radio hosts,

"He's like, 'Yeah, there's, like, a volcano.' I was like, 'Shut up, you're messing with me.' He's like, 'No, mate, he told me the whole thing.' So he told me the whole story. So I heard it right from Tom Holland first. And then when I read the script, I was like, 'Yeah, he wasn't messing with me. It's all real.'"

Holland clearly has a gift for spoiling movies that isn't limited to the ones that he actually stars in.

SiriusXM on YouTube

Fans can't get enough of this flawless anecdote, either. In fact, they've already dubbed him "Spoilerman," and honestly, the title seems pretty fitting. It's one thing to accidentally let details slip during an Avengers press tour — just ask Mark Ruffalo — but Holland isn't even in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. And knowing a movie's plot before its star does, and then spoiling it to said star, really is next-level spoiling.

During the Avengers: Infinity War press tour, Holland quickly gained a reputation for spoiling the movie in various interviews. In fact, he revealed that he wasn't allowed to read the full Infinity War script, because producers were worried he'd spoil it.

And in an interview on Good Morning America, during which Holland was asked why Spider-Man has rejoined forces with the Avengers, his co-star Benedict Cumberbatch cut in to answer the question, instead talking about how Holland was "really fun to work with," in order to evade the question entirely. Way to spoiler-block, Cumberbatch.

Good Morning America on YouTube

As for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, it sounds like Bayona wasn't as concerned with Holland spoiling the movie. That makes sense, considering the Spider-Man actor won't be on a press tour answering questions about it. But he still found an impressive way to spoil the upcoming sequel.

Pratt and Holland seem to be close friends, though, and it Pratt doesn't appear too upset about having his movie spoiled before he had even read the script. But the story might be a good anecdote for crew-members who work with Holland in the future — if there's a way to spoil something, the Spider-Man star will find a way to do it.