They might be costars in the new animated movie Spies in Disguise, but Tom Holland and Will Smith met after finishing the film. They worked together for two years before actually meeting in person. And, apparently, Smith thought the best way for them to interact for the first time ever was by going to an escape room.

Smith shared their adventures on his YouTube channel on Dec. 19. "Never thought I'd meet Will Smith," Holland said in the video. "You know, I've been working with him for two years." Even though they had only just met, the actors got along swimmingly and worked extremely well together when it came to their escape room tasks.

While chatting with Variety at the December Spies in Disguise premiere in Los Angeles, Holland discussed his escape room activities with Smith. "I’ve been a big Will Smith fan for a long time, and then all of a sudden I was locked in a room with him, trying to get us to escape," he said, before adding, "And I don’t know if I wanted to escape, I was enjoying myself in there with Will Smith."

Smith explained to Variety that he thought an escape room was necessary after Holland recorded most of their movie in New York, while he stayed closer to home in Los Angeles. "I thought it would be a nice way for us to get to know one another, we do an escape room to see if we really have chemistry," Smith said. The former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star also told Entertainment Weekly and People at the premiere of their movie, "We were wanting to figure out if we really could do the stuff that we did as spies."

Will Smith on YouTube

They clearly get along well and, spoiler, were also successful in escaping. In between the brain work, they couldn't help but be their funny selves. For example, Holland, of course, showed off his famous dance moves and the Spider-Man star even said when being told he had to wear a blindfold, "This isn't usually how I like to be blindfolded." Oh, OK, Tom. As revealing as that Holland quote is, one of the best parts of the video is when Smith scared Holland (around the 7:55 mark). The British actor does not do well in unsettling environments.

After watching them escape, you wouldn't think Holland and Smith had only just met. Clearly, they were always meant to be escape room buddies.