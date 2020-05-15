Tommy Dorfman's #UGGPRIDE campaign is here to bring a little color to your life — and your footwear. The gender-neutral Pride capsule collection is available year-round, and features two fuzzy silhouettes in three colorways. It feels delightfully retro, giving off those '00s vibes everyone loves to incorporate into their wardrobe. Dorfman, of course, is already wearing the slides regularly as their "go-to quar footwear" for activities like walking the dog and cooking. “I have them in the trans flag colors and they’re fab," they say.

Staying at home in Los Angeles, the 13 Reasons Why star says they are “finding time to do lives, fundraisers, and Q&As over Instagram.” Speaking of social media events, Dorfman has some thoughts on celebrating Pride virtually this year as most of the world is stuck home in quarantine. “There’s nothing like getting to hug 1,000,000 other queer people during pride," they share, "the rush and exhilaration, the feeling of love and safety I feel when I’m celebrating with thousands of others can’t be replaced.”

UGG is kicking the celebration off with a "Prom For All" event on the brand's website on Friday, May 15 at 8 PM EST. The inclusive event will feature styling sessions, music, and beauty tutorials — and afterwards, The brand will donate $125,000 throughout the year to support GLAAD. In the meantime, shop the new #UGGPRIDE slide styles below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Ugg Disco Checker Slide $110 | Ugg See on Ugg Thanks to a layered foam sole, these cozy slip-ons are as comfortable as they are bold, perfect for all-day cushioning.