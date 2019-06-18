When you hoard makeup like a true beauty lover, it doesn’t stop you from divulging into even more products. And now that Too Faced has dropped its Born This Way Foundation in a powder formula, makeup geeks have more versatile options for a base. Not to mention, the foundation works for multiple purposes.

Too Faced stirred things up in the beauty world on Instagram June 17 with an unexpected product post to buy the new powder formula. According to the post, the brand explained that the new product is an extension of its Born This Way Collection and includes 25 shades of powder foundation.

“Your FAVORITE foundation is now a powder, beauties,” the brand wrote in the caption. “Achieve full coverage in SECONDS with our NEW Born This Way Powder Foundation - available in 25 shades! Pairs perfectly with our NEW Mr. Perfect Foundation Brush!”

Not only is the powder medium to full coverage, but it also makes for a great setting powder for controlling oils and making touch-ups throughout the day. Plus, the brand is also introducing a new brush to apply all that powder.

The new collection of the Born This Way Powder Foundation retails for $37 and is currently available at HSN, QVC, and toofaced.com, but Bustle has reached out to Too Faced for other available locations.

Too Faced Born This Way Powder Foundation

Although the original Born This Way Liquid Foundation comes in 35 shades total and costs $2 more than the $37 powder foundation. However, the powder formula adds new shades Shortbread, Taffy, and Latte that aren't in the original Born This Way liquid foundation.

This powder formula maintains the same skin-loving ingredients that are in Born This Way's other complexion categories. Still infused with coconut water, hyaluronic acid, and alpine rose will give wearers a 12-hour wear out of the powder formula.

The powder foundation comes with a circular sponge in two different finishes on each side for a unique application. One side of the sponge is rubber for a fuller coverage while the flocked side is ideal for a lighter coverage.

Mr. Perfect Foundation Brush

The demonstration video of the powder foundation explains that those who want "maximum coverage" will want to reach for this Mr. Perfect Foundation brush. The brush features a slanted head and is cruelty-free with teddy bear hairs leaving behind a blurred finish all for $34.

Too Faced Mr. Right Now Powder Brush

Since powder foundation is more mobile-friendly, Too Faced has also brought fans this super cute Mr. Right Now Makeup Brush. For application on the go, Too Faced offers up a portable version of its full sized Mr. Right Brush that retracts to the size of a medium sized bullet. This cute portable brush retails for $34.

Now that the weather is warmer and the sun is beaming just that much brighter, a lightweight powder could just be the smart move for beauty lovers this summer. And since fans already dig the liquid formula, this powder version can come right on down.