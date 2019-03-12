Get ready to wave goodbye to your money. Too Faced's Semi-Annual Makeup Sale is absolutely massive, as the prestige brand is offering up to 75 percent off certain items. There are deep discounts on Too Faced's most popular products, like the Glow Job Glitter Face Mask, Peach My Cheeks Blush, and much, much more.

The Too Faced sale is an excellent opportunity to try products you may have been eyeing for a while but have yet purchase, like $6.50 glitter lipsticks. It's also a perfect time to replenish some of your favorite items from the Too Faced repertoire.

Here's all of the fine print. Too Faced's sale runs from right now though March 15 at 11:45 p.m. PT, which is March 16 at 2:45 a.m. ET. You have several days to shop, but you don't want to delay. It's a "while supplies last" sale and there's bound to be sellouts. The brand's famous Sweet Peach Eyeshadow Palette was originally included in the sale as part of the Life's a Peach palette, primer, and mascara set, which is currently sold out. Don't stress, though. There are plenty of other eye palettes still available — and for just $20.

The sale prices are already slashed on the site, and you won't need to enter a discount code upon checkout. Too Faced is also offering free ground shipping on orders over $50.

Courtesy of Too Faced

The discount can't be combined with other offers. Too Faced anticipates longer than usual processing times on sale purchases due to high volume of orders.

There are over 60 items marked down so it's a lot to sort through. It's almost too much of a good thing. Below are nine "must-own" Too Faced products to shop during the sale.

1. Then And Now Eyeshadow Palette

Then And Now Eyeshadow Palette $59 $25 Too Faced Buy At Too Faced

Too Faced celebrated its 20 anniversary last year with an innovative eyeshadow palette. The Then And Now Eyeshadow Palette features the brand's original 10 eyeshadows in a modernized formula, along with 10 new shades inspired by the originals. The pearl, matte, and glitter hues smell like birthday cake, too. At just $25, it's a total steal.

2. Glow Job Radiance-Boosting Glitter Face Mask

Glow Job Radiance-Boosting Glitter Face Mask $42 $20 Too Faced Buy At Too Faced

The cheekily named, peel-off glitter mask is not only Instagrammable. It's also on sale for $20. The product's normal price tag is $42 so you are saving a whopping $22. Grab a jar, save some cash, take a selfie, and pamper your skin.

3. Unicorn Tears Bronzer & Highlighter Duo

Unicorn Tears Bronzer & Highlighter Duo $30 $15 Too Faced Buy At Too Faced

The unicorn beauty trend may have reached its apex but the products are still darling. This glow-getting dual compact is half-priced at $15 and features a sparkly, purple unicorn stamped into the warm brown bronzer. You can swirl a fluffy brush over the pan in order to achieve a custom, iridescent glow inspired by sunlight, moonlight, and starlight.

4. Peach My Cheeks Blush

Peach My Cheeks Blush $30 $12 Too Faced Buy At Too Faced

You can choose between six shades of the creamy, buttery Peach My Cheeks Blush from the Peaches & Cream collection. The innovative, cream-to-powder formula is buildable, blendable, and smells like a peach orchard. At $12 a pop, you might be inspired to purchase two.

5. Throwback Metallic Sparkle Lipstick

Throwback Metallic Sparkle Lipstick $22 $6.50 Too Faced Buy At Too Faced

Lipstick for only $6.50? Yep, that's the deal. The brand reimagined its eight original lipstick shades in 2018 with a modern, full coverage formula. You get all the glitter at a bargain price.

6. Melted Latex Liquid Lipstick

Melted Latex Liquid Lipstick $21 $5.25 Too Faced Buy At Too Faced

The Melted Latex liquid lippies give you a high shine, pigment-saturated pout every time. They are less than $6 a tube during this epic sale.

7. Chocolate Bon Bons Eyeshadow Palette

Chocolate Bon Bons Eyeshadow Palette $49 $20 Too Faced Buy At Too Faced

There's a $29 price drop on this 16-pan, chocolate-scented palette. It's an everyday eyeshadow wardrobe for $20. That's an incredible price tag for such a high quality product.

8. Christmas Dreams 5-Piece Brush Set

Christmas Dreams 5-Piece Brush Set $49 $22 Too Faced Buy At Too Faced

If you've been on the hunt for new makeup brushes, you can halt your search now. The Christmas Dreams set is a leftover from the holiday season and is on sale for $22. That's less than $5 per brush. The kit includes face and eye tools with cruelty-free hairs, along with a makeup bag. Everything included here is millennial pink and pretty.

9. Too Faced x Skinnydip London Glitter Makeup Bag

Skinnydip London Glitter Makeup Bag $20 $10 Too Faced Buy At Too Faced

Why not grab Too Faced's makeup bag collab with Skinnydip London to store everything you buy during this sale? The limited edition pouch will set you back by $10 and is way cute. The sale includes the Sweet As a Peach canvas tote, as well. The merch is as good as the makeup.

There are additional cosmetics available to shop during the remainder of the sale, from bronzers to lip glosses to eyeliners to palettes. You can revamp you entire makeup bag and end up with quite a haul, courtesy of Too Faced.