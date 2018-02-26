One fashion brand is bringing the magic of Disney to your closet with a brand new princess collection. Torrid's Cinderella capsule line will bring your favorite fairy tale to life in a modern, 2018-way, outfitting fans in both dresses and athleisure alike. Usually when you get a Disney princess collection, it's filled with tea-length dresses, chiffon gowns, and flirty skater skirts, which is perfectly fine. But what if you want to express your love for Gus and Prince Charming when you're off-duty and just hanging out around the house? Torrid thought of all of the angles and is going to bring the tale to all corners of your wardrobe.

From T-shirts to leggings to date night dresses, the collection runs up to a size 6X, making it an inclusive line that doesn't bar anyone from expressing their love for Disney. And the pieces have a lot of thoughtful details in them, making them stand out from the other Cinderella collections you might have tried out in the past. For example, there's a mini dress made out of a similar blue material to Cinderella's ball gown, but fashioned into a modern, not overly cheesy silhouette. Or there are midnight blue leggings with the kingdom just on the bottom of the pants, making it a chic but magical athleisure choice. Check out some of the options below and get to dreaming!

Blue Chiffon Pleated Skater Dress Disney Cinderella Blue Chiffon Pleated Skater Dress, $60, Torrid Made out of an airy blue chiffon that will have you twirling all day long, this pleated skater dress is great for all sorts of occassions. It's dreamy enough that it would be a great option for date night, sophisticated enough that it could work for an office setting, and comfortable enough to have you reaching for it on a day off. The baby blue color isn't the only nod towards Cinderella, though. The toggles at the elasticized waist have pumpkin carriage beads on them, making you think of that magical night at the ball. The dress also has a scoop neck and keyhole back, adding a stylish flair to the look.

Shimmering Black Tulle Midi Skirt Disney Cinderella Shimmering Black Tulle Midi Skirt, $55, Torrid While you don't necessarily think of black when you think of the fairy tale's color house, the shimmering tulle skirt is meant to represent the midnight hour that Cinderella's spell broke. Speckled with glitter that mimics the Fairy Godmother's magic, the tulle layer also extends a little bit past the slip's hem, giving it a romantic, sheer effect. The skirt also has a subtle pumpkin carriage embroidery, really bringing out its relationship to Disney.

Castle Leggings Disney Cinderella Castle Legging, $30, Torrid High rise leggings with a thick waistband and tapered legs, these pants are a great option to bring the magic of Disney to your off time. Made in a midnight blue color, the kingdom is featured on the bottom of the pant legs, done up in silver and swirling magic that takes the shape of ticking clocks. It makes you not only think of Cinderella's new home, but of the opening credits of Disney movies, where the castle appears in a burst of silver magic.

Grey Off-Shoulder Tee Disney Cinderella Grey Off-Shoulder Tee, $30, Torrid This top is a great example of how this collection pays subtle tribute to Disney, making the pieces feel grown up and sophisticated rather than on-the-nose and cheesy. Made out of a soft knit and decorated with flirty ruffles, crisscross straps, and an off shoulder neckline, the style is super on-trend. Across the ruffled neckline is the question "Have you seen my glass slipper" embroidered across, giving a quiet nod to the story.