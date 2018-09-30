On Friday night, Sarah Palin's son Track Palin was arrested on domestic violence charges, according to Alaska State Troopers. He is facing four charges, according to a press release, including domestic violence, interfering with a report of domestic violence, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct. Bustle has reached out to Track's most recent legal representation, as well as to Gov. Palin's office for comment.

Police responded to a "disturbance" at Track's home in Wasilla, Alaska, shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Friday, according to an Alaska State Troopers press release. Upon responding and investigating, troopers say that they determined Track had "assaulted an acquaintance at his residence." When the unnamed acquaintance attempted to call the police, Track allegedly took her phone away, according to the press release.

Police also say that he resisted arrest. Track was taken to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility in Palmer, where he was held without bail, according to law enforcement.

Track appeared in court on Saturday, where he was charged with all four counts. He pleaded "not guilty, for sure" according to local NBC affiliate KTUU-TV. Track faces three Class A misdemeanors, according to KTUU, which carry up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $25,000. The remaining charge is a class B misdemeanor which carries up to one day in jail and a $2,000 fine, per the NBC affiliate.

This is not Track's first arrest in recent years. Back in January of 2016, Track was arrested after an altercation with his then-girlfriend, according to local CBS affiliate KTVA. When police responded to that incident, which also took place in Wasilla, they described Track as "uncooperative, belligerent and evasive" in an affidavit. They also said his eyes were "bloodshot" and that there was "a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and person." Track was ultimately arrested and charged with assault, misconduct involving a weapon, and interfering with a report of domestic violence, according to KTVA's reporting at the time.

