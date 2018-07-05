Mini cans of wine are ideal for tossing in your summer travel tote, but sometimes you need something bigger. Well my friendlies, dreams really do come true. Trader Joe's Simpler Wines Chardonnay Too Uncanny just got bigger, and in this case bigger is definitely better. While pocket-sized petite cans are perfect for packing for picnics in the park, it's nice to have options for when a baby can just can't bring it.

"At first, we thought we’d keep our selection of Simpler Wines simple: 4-packs of petite cans, filled with white, rosé, and peach sparkling wine from Italy — but after customers clamored crazily for these cans, we decided everyone might benefit from some additional 'complication,'" Trader Joe's explained on its blog. The larger cans are the proud parents of the Simpler Wines original petite babes, and you can get two full glasses of wine from these grown-ass cans.

The only complication involved in this bigger can of wine is that now you have to decide whether you want to buy the petite cans or purchase their parents. Obviously, the best way to solve this problem is to bring the whole family of Simpler Wines home with you. This way you'll be prepared for any summer soiree that involves wine.

Trader Joe's

If you haven't sampled Trader Joe's Simpler Wines yet, here's what you're missing. "Simpler Wines Chardonnay Too Uncanny is crisp and elegant white wine that’s teeming with tropical fruit, presenting a good balance of oak and acidity," Trader Joe's explained on its blog.

For those who favor a more bubbly varietal, pick up some Simpler Wines Peach, which will provide you with all of the fizzy feels you can handle, or rosé all day with Simpler Wines Rosé. The Trader Joe's Simpler Wine big cans are just $2.99 — that's two glasses of wine at $1.50 each — and $3.99 in Ohio.

Aside from being dressed up in soothing summer colors, Simpler Wines pair perfectly with your favorite summer eats. "In Simpler Wines White, notes of juicy honeydew and fresh cut herbs provide sweet sippability, complementing such savory pairings as fresh bread and olives or Parmigiano Reggiano," Trader Joe's noted on its blog. "The elegant, mineral notes and red fruit flavors of Simpler Wines Rosé are a natural fit for fresh pasta, seafood, or sweets."

While some people shun wine in a can, savvy sippers know that cans are easier to tote around, you can always open them, and they're not going to break. The best part is that they (usually) taste just as good as bottled wine. If someone makes a rude remark about your cute little can, just remember that there was a time not too long ago when people turned their noses up at wine with screw caps.

However, those ahead of the trend were able to guarantee their vino hadn't been sullied by a bad cork, they were always able to open it, and there was zero chance of breaking the cork and having it fall into the wine. Canned wine offers the same benefits. If other people want to do it the hard way, let them learn on their own while you crack open your big can of Trader Joe's Simpler Wine.

If you see someone struggling trying to open their bottle of wine, offer them a sip of the good stuff. Because Trader Joe's Simpler Wines now come in bigger cans, you can even afford to pour them an entire glass if you're feeling generous. "With no fancy opener or glassware needed, Simpler Wines dare to venture where their bottled brethren can only dream," Trader Joe's noted. "Picnic at the beach or concert in the park? No problem. Backyard BBQ or pool party? Simpler Wines for the win."