For people who weren't able to watch the live airing that took place on Monday evening, transcript of Brett and Ashley Kavanaugh's Fox News interview reveals the SCOTUS nominee is more than willing to push onward with his nomination proceedings. Martha MacCallum's interview with them focused primarily on the sexual misconduct allegations leveled at Kavanaugh by two women this month. Throughout the tense segment, he continued to deny both allegations.

During the Fox News interview, Kavanaugh asserted once more that he has never sexually assaulted anyone in his life. To MacCallum, he said,

The truth is I’ve never sexually assaulted anyone, in high school or otherwise. I am not questioning and have not questioned that perhaps Dr. Ford at some point in her life was sexually assaulted by someone at some place, but what I know is I’ve never sexually assaulted anyone.

Kavanaugh even went so far as to offer a new detail in his defense: that he was a virgin until "many years after college."

He also took the time to confirm once more that he wasn't planning on withdrawing his nomination from the Senate Judiciary Committee. "I'm not going to let false accusations drive us out of this process," he said. "We're looking for a fair process ... I'm not going anywhere."

Fox News on YouTube

More to come ...