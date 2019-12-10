Bustle

Traveling This Holiday? These Genius Finds From Walmart.com Will Make Your Journey So Much Smoother

By Kate Marin
Shutterstock

December is the ultimate month for travel, and it's likely you've got a trip or two coming up on your calendar. Whether you're taking the train or hopping on a cross-country flight, having the right travel gear can make the journey so much more enjoyable — especially in the midst of holiday chaos.

Before we take off this holiday season, we're turning to Walmart.com for all the best travel goods. From luggage that looks super luxe (but is actually super affordable) to beauty minis that will make your flight so much more relaxing, all it takes is a few simple, budget-friendly finds from to level up your travel game.

This Sturdy Luggage Set Looks Way More Expensive Than It Really Is

iFLY Hardside Fibertech Luggage, 2 Piece Set
$129
|
Walmart

This Carry-On Hard-Sided Luggage Is Perfect For A Quick Weekend Getaway

iFLY Hardside Fibertech Carry On Luggage, 20"
$73
|
Walmart

Fit A Week's Worth Of Clothes In A Carry-On With These Packing Cubes

eBags Packing Cubes - 4pc Classic Plus Set
$40
|
Walmart

Keep Tabs On Your Luggage Weight With This Portable Scale

TRAVELON Luggage Scale Stop Lock Tape Measure
$11
|
Walmart

This $11 XL Tote Will Hold Everything You Need In-Flight

Q-Tees 34.6L Large Canvas Deluxe Tote
$11
|
Walmart

Organize In-Flight Essentials in These Zip Pouches

Travel Cosmetic Bag Storage Pouch
$5
|
Walmart

Keep Water On-Hand With This Bright Hydro Flask

Hydro Flask Flip Top 20 oz. Bottle
$52
|
Walmart

This Neck Pillow Makes Travel So Much More Comfortable

Fosmon Memory Foam Travel Pillow
$16
|
Walmart

Tune Out Unwanted Noise With These Bluetooth Headphones

Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones
$349
$279
|
Walmart

Catch Up On Some Sleep With This 3D Eye Mask

3D Soft Eye Sleep Mask
$5
|
Walmart

Bring Healthy Snacks On Board With These Stainless Steel Bento Boxes

Portable Stainless Steel Square Bento Lunch Box
$16
|
Walmart

Keep Your Electronics Safe & Secure In This Waterproof Case

Mosiso Water Repellent Lycra Sleeve Bag Cover for 13-13.3 Inch Laptop with Small Case for MacBook Charger
$15
|
Walmart

This Portable Charger Will Keep Your Phone Charged The Whole Flight

Anker PowerCore 10000 Portable Charger
$26
|
Walmart

This Hydrating Sheet Mask Gives The Skin A Boost Of Moisture

FOUND BRIGHTENING Coconut Sheet Mask
$3
|
Walmart

This Fan-Favorite Lip Mask Is A Must-Have For Long Flights

Laneige Berry Lip Sleeping Mask
$19
|
Walmart

This Ultra-Rich Cream Nourishes Dry Hands

Weleda Skin Food Cream
$17
|
Walmart

Refresh Your Skin With This Hydrating Face Mist

found Active Refreshing Rose Face & Body Spray, 2 Fl. Oz.
$8
|
Walmart

Keep Dry Eyes At Bay With These Moisturizing Eye Drops

Visine Tears Eye Drops Dry Eye Relief
$6
|
Walmart

Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments. This article reflects price at publication and may change.