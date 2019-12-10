Traveling This Holiday? These Genius Finds From Walmart.com Will Make Your Journey So Much Smoother
December is the ultimate month for travel, and it's likely you've got a trip or two coming up on your calendar. Whether you're taking the train or hopping on a cross-country flight, having the right travel gear can make the journey so much more enjoyable — especially in the midst of holiday chaos.
Before we take off this holiday season, we're turning to Walmart.com for all the best travel goods. From luggage that looks super luxe (but is actually super affordable) to beauty minis that will make your flight so much more relaxing, all it takes is a few simple, budget-friendly finds from to level up your travel game.
This Sturdy Luggage Set Looks Way More Expensive Than It Really Is
This Carry-On Hard-Sided Luggage Is Perfect For A Quick Weekend Getaway
Fit A Week's Worth Of Clothes In A Carry-On With These Packing Cubes
Keep Tabs On Your Luggage Weight With This Portable Scale
This $11 XL Tote Will Hold Everything You Need In-Flight
Organize In-Flight Essentials in These Zip Pouches
Keep Water On-Hand With This Bright Hydro Flask
This Neck Pillow Makes Travel So Much More Comfortable
Tune Out Unwanted Noise With These Bluetooth Headphones
Catch Up On Some Sleep With This 3D Eye Mask
Bring Healthy Snacks On Board With These Stainless Steel Bento Boxes
Keep Your Electronics Safe & Secure In This Waterproof Case
This Portable Charger Will Keep Your Phone Charged The Whole Flight
This Hydrating Sheet Mask Gives The Skin A Boost Of Moisture
This Fan-Favorite Lip Mask Is A Must-Have For Long Flights
This Ultra-Rich Cream Nourishes Dry Hands
Refresh Your Skin With This Hydrating Face Mist
Keep Dry Eyes At Bay With These Moisturizing Eye Drops
Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments. This article reflects price at publication and may change.