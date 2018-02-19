Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott seem to want their lives as parents to stay private, but the two stars are starting to open up just a little bit. On Sunday, Travis Scott commented on baby Stormi when asked about her by paparazzi. The statement came in a video posted by TMZ, where Scott is asked how his daughter is doing. The new dad didn't stop to chat as he walked to a car, but he did quickly respond, "She's beautiful". Scott is usually very private, so the fact that he said anything at all was somewhat surprising.

A few days earlier, on Thursday, Scott also shared the first pic of himself and Jenner since the birth on Snapchat. The two can be seen wearing surgical masks, and the post has the mysterious caption "bdjxjkdn".

It's unclear what's happening in the photo, but it sounds like both are parents enjoying the early days of parenthood. According to People, Jenner and Scott are co-parenting but still live in their respective houses. “Despite being new parents, Kylie and Travis are still in a new relationship too. Kylie is happy with their living situation,” an unnamed source told the publication. “Travis is a great dad. When he wants to work, Kylie is supportive." The couple have been together just under a year, and were first seen together in April 2017.

Aside from the comment he gave to paparazzi and the Snapchat pic, Scott also tweeted about Stormi soon after Jenner announced her birth:

These all were rare instances of Scott opening up, though, however small, since the rapper is usually very quiet about his personal life. In a January interview with Billboard, he addressed the rumor that Jenner was pregnant, which was still unconfirmed at the time. "I don’t want to talk about that. They’re just guesses. Let them keep fishing," Scott said when asked for his thoughts.

The rumors that Jenner was expecting a child with Scott began in September 2017, but remained unconfirmed. In early February, the star announced she gave birth to a daughter in a statement on social media and explained her need for privacy. She also released a 10-minute video titled "To Our Daughter", documenting the last nine months. Scott appears throughout the video, and the two soon-to-be parents both seemed excited about the baby.

In addition, Jenner's family and friends were all excited about the pregnancy. In the "To Our Daughter" video, the KarJenner family offered words of wisdom and encouragement.

The pregnancy reportedly came as a surprise for both parents. "[Kylie] was shocked when she got pregnant, but Travis was very supportive from the beginning and was there every step of the way," another anonymous source told People after Stormi was born. It seems that both stars still seem happy together, and are prioritizing their parenting responsibilities.

These days, Jenner has kept fairly quiet. After posting the video, the only other thing she has posted about Stormi is the photo in which she shared the baby's name. Jenner posted an Instagram a couple of days after the birth announcement that shows her daughter holding on to her thumb. The photo was captioned "Stormi Webster" with a baby emoji, and it was the first snap of the couple shared of their newborn daughter.

Scott and Jenner haven't shared any further baby updates on their social media accounts. It's unclear how much of her baby's life Jenner will share on social media or Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but it's obvious that both Jenner and Scott are thrilled to be parents.