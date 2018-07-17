It's hard to remember sometimes, but there are definite downsides to being part of the Kardashian family... like dealing with public commentary on all of your relationships. But as far as Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are concerned, it's no big deal. In a new interview with GQ, Scott discussed the "Kardashian curse," and it doesn't sound like something he's worried about — and honestly, why should it be?

In case you're unfamiliar with the phenomenon, the "Kardashian curse" is a term that refers to the success of men going rapidly downhill after they've dated one of the women in this famous family. It can be argued that the NBA careers of Kardashian exes like Kris Humphries, James Harden, and Lamar Odom aren't what they once were, but it's pretty offensive to pin that on their former wives and girlfriends. And when GQ asked Scott if he was worried that the same thing could happen to him, his response was blunt and to the point.

"I don't even be looking at motherf*ckers," he said simply. "I don't be looking at sh*t. Kylie actually likes me for me."

And when he was asked if he was nervous about his career going downhill because of her, he said:

"Man, hell nah. Nervous for what? I'm on my own island. So hey, come over there to Astroworld. I'm not into all the other sh*t. I don't get involved. I'm over here. Kylie is different."

And for the record, Jenner isn't really worried either. In fact, she attributed the "Kardashian curse" to men who "come and can't handle" dating women who are at the level of success and celebrity that she and her sisters are at. But even though she admitted that Scott does struggle with the spotlight, especially when things that aren't true are written about Jenner, it doesn't sound like he's going anywhere — and she had a very cute story to prove it.

"Me and Travis got in a little fight. Which is normal. So I was just crying because I was just overwhelmed," she told GQ. "It wasn't even about anything really specific. I was just overwhelmed. And then we made up an hour later. I just flew to Houston to see him for a few hours."

Because when you're Kylie Jenner, jetting over to another state to make up with your boyfriend when you're in a fight is something you can do, and it sounds like she took full advantage of that fact. When she landed, Scott had a "Stormi" chain made for her, and all was good in their world again. Sounds like her makeup visit worked.

Jenner also opened up about the most romantic thing that Scott has ever done for her — yet another adorable story. If you're not rooting for these two yet, this may just do it for you. She said:

"Probably the most romantic thing he's done for me is, on my birthday, he woke me up out of bed at like six in the morning. He was like, 'We gotta go,' and I'm just like half asleep, like, 'What do you mean? What do you mean?' And he just starts pulling me, and the sun was just coming up, and he had flowers all the way down his house and violin players everywhere."

Jenner and Scott have seemed to figure out how to have their family with Stormi without compromising their careers — and it doesn't sound like any kind of "Kardashian curse" is going to get in the way of that. Now, if only they'd share more cute stories about their relationship. There seems to be a ton of them.