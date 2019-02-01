The birthday love continues for baby Stormi. On Feb. 1, Travis Scott wrote a birthday message for Stormi, and his slideshow accompanying the sweet message is almost too much cuteness to handle.

Stormi Webster may just be the cutest baby ever, if Scott's photos are any indication. The rapper posted a slew of pictures of his little girl on Instagram to celebrate her first birthday, many of which included the b-day girl's contagious smile. He also included a brief clip of one of their father-daughter moments in which Stormi can be seen giggling as she takes a sip of orange juice. Seriously, because it can't be stated enough, everything about his birthday tribute is simply adorable.

The Astroworld rapper captioned his post:

"ITS MY QUEEN ,MY HEART, MY AIR , MY EVERYTHING. STORMI’S BIRTHDAY TODAY. I LOVE U SO MUCH BABY. U THE SMARTEST AND LOVING BABY EVER. UR SPIRT KEEPS ME GOING EVERY DAY ME AND UR MOMMY LOVE U AND CANT WAIT TO SHARE MORE BEAUTIFUL DAYS WITH U. HAPPY BDAYY STORMIII LETS RAGE."

Scott's sweet bond with his daughter was on full display in his Instagram tribute and in one of Kylie Jenner's as well. In one of her many posts on Instagram she made in honor of her daughter's big day on Feb. 1, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a photo of her boyfriend, Scott, and Stormi and wrote, "my loves," along with a lovely crop of emojis.

Not only did Scott celebrate his daughter's birthday by posting a lovely photo tribute on Instagram, but he also got pretty creative by coming up with some new, Stormi-approved gear to celebrate the occasion. In an obvious nod to his Astroworld album, the rapper revealed on his Instagram Story that he had some "Stormi World" items done up in honor of his daughter. So, she's truly celebrating her birthday in pure style.

Travis Scott/Instagram Story

Travis Scott/Instagram Story

Of course, that wasn't the only Instagram post that Jenner published in honor of the birthday girl. She also posted a sweet compilation of Stormi's cutest moments, including everything from her time relaxing on a yacht to posing for selfies with her parents. She captioned the slideshow:

"how did i get so lucky to have such a sweet, smart, happy baby. i just couldn’t have dreamt you up, storm. i wish you could stay this little forever and i could protect that contagious smile and laugh of yours. I know you won’t remember much about the first year of your life but i pray that you’ll never forget to keep sharing your joy and laughter with the world. my love grows for you a thousand miles a minute. every day with you is the best day of my life. happy birthday to my angel on earth. 🎈"

Many members of the KarJenner fam, including Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, also wrote moving tributes in honor of the birthday girl. But, Scott and Jenner's messages in honor of their daughter are definitely the sweetest of them all.