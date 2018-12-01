On Friday night, the 41st president of the United States died at the age of 94 at his home in Houston, Texas. Shortly thereafter, tributes to former President George H. W. Bush poured in, proving he had a lasting impact on American politics.

Bush's death came roughly eight months after the death of former first lady and his wife of 73 years, Barbara Bush. The pair was the longest married couple in presidential history, according to The New York Times.

Bush was the last World War II veteran to serve as president. In addition to his time in U.S. Navy, Bush served in the Texas legislature, as the ambassador to the United Nations, director of the Central Intelligence Agency, chairman of the Republican National Committee, and two terms as the vice president under Ronald Reagan.

President Donald Trump told reporters in Argentia (where he is for this year's Group of 20 summit) that next Wednesday, Dec. 5, will be a national day of mourning to honor Bush. White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will attend Bush's funeral, which will take place at Washington National Cathedral.

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz Texas Sen. Ted Cruz published his tribute tweet on Saturday morning, saying that Bush and his wife, Barbara, have finally been reunited.

Former CIA Director John O. Brennan John O. Brennan said Bush's long-time commitment to governmental service is an inpsiration to Americans. "A life very well lived; an American who made us all proud. May he rest in eternal peace," Brennan wrote.

Republican Utah Sen.-Elect Mitt Romney Incoming Republican Sen. Mitt Romney published a tweet thread about bush on Saturday morning. "No one stood taller than George H.W. Bush, a giant among men. Hero in war, servant in the halls of state, and President of the greatest nation on earth," Romney wrote. "Ann & I have been enormously blessed by President Bush’s counsel, generosity & friendship. We have laughed together at his & Barbara’s table & discussed the course of the nation at his library. Every encounter with George H.W. Bush impressed us with both his wisdom & his wit."

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi House Minority Leader (and likely, soon Speaker of the House) tweeted her remembrance of Bush on Saturday morning. "George H.W. Bush’s life was defined by an inspiring commitment to public service. I am deeply grateful to his family for having shared such a wonderful man with us all," the Democratic California congresswoman wrote.

Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright Madeleine Albright, the first woman to serve as secretary of state, said Bush was "one of the finest international statesmen to ever lead our country."