Tristan Thompson Comments On Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancy With A Very Emotional Post

After months of speculation, it's official: Khloé Kardashian is expecting her first child. And after she made her announcement by sharing her first bump photo, boyfriend Tristan Thompson commented on Kardashian's pregnancy with the sweetest posts on her Instagram about their big news, speaking out about their baby-to-be for the first time ever.

Even though the rumors have been ramping up for months, Kardashian's announcement was still shocking to may fans — mostly because no one was expecting her to drop a bomb like that on a casual Wednesday afternoon, seemingly out of nowhere. But then, she uploaded a photo of herself and Thompson cradling her baby bump, along with a caption that expressed her love for her boyfriend, as well as exactly how pumped she is to be pregnant, saying that having a baby is her "greatest dream realized."

Of course, now, Thompson's comments are buried in the thousands of well wishes Kardashian has received on the photo, but fortunately, fans have captured a screenshot of some of what he wrote. Judging by his words, it seems he's every bit as excited for their baby as Kardashian is. His comments are pretty low-key, but it's nice to see how supportive he is of her.

According to People, at first, he wrote, "My love, thank you for [allowing] me to be a part of your journey in life and allowing to share this moment with you this is something [I’ll] always cherish. Girl you look better now.”

Then, according to screenshots, he also posted the following message:

Tristan's comment on Khloes pic 😍

And as for Thompson mentioning Brandon Jennings? He's the one who brought this couple together. As Kardashian has explained before, the NBA player is a mutual friend of theirs who set them up on a blind date while they were all hanging out. And although she initially didn't want to be set up, they hit it off anyway. Now, the rest is history.

Even though Kardashian and Thompson have been dating for a long time now, it's not often that he shares his feelings about her publicly, and he's only appeared on Keeping Up With The Kardashians a handful of times since their relationship began. But this comment shows just how in love they are — and how excited they are for this next adventure together.

When Kardashian decided to break the news to her followers, she revealed that the reason she and Thompson had waited so long to fill their fans in on this major life event: They wanted a little privacy before the world knew for sure that they were expecting. The rumors have been rampant, but at least they did get to enjoy some time where only their close friends and family knew what was really happening.

In her post, she wrote:

My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us. Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life!

Now, all we have to do is wait for more information on the baby-to-be, like his or her due date and possible baby names that Kardashian and Thompson have been kicking around. Maybe now that Kardashian is open about the fact that she's pregnant, she'll share more details (and more bump photos) with her fans? Fans can only hope.