Allie Clifton and Richard Jefferson, hosts of the basketball podcast Road Trippin, had the chance to chat with Tristan Thompson, who gushed about his daughter True — the baby he and girlfriend Khloe Kardashian welcomed on April 12. The Cleveland Cavaliers power forward had some cute comments to say about baby True, discussing the newborn for the first time since rumors surfaced in April accusing Thompson of cheating on Khloe. (Both Thompson and Kardashian have remained silent on the topic and Bustle has reached out.)

Although there are no pictures yet of baby True, Thompson seemed happy to describe his daughter's appearance and current life. “Baby True is eating, sleeping and, sh*tting,” he said on the podcast. “That’s all they do.” Regarding her looks, Thompson revealed, “She has a full head of hair. She has green eyes. This is the first girl Thompson, female Thompson, so it’s huge.”

The basketball player also spoke about how he perceives the difference between parenting a baby daughter and a baby son.

I think with a girl, you’re just so much more emotionally like… with a boy, it’s just like, ‘Hey man, you’ll be all right man. Stop crying.' But [with True], it’s like, ‘True, it’s gonna be okay. You know, we’re right here. Daddy’s here to feed you. It’s me! Look, yeah!’ It’s way different, but it’s fun, though. It changes you.

Thompson is speaking from personal experience — he also has a 17-month-old son named Prince from previous girlfriend, lifestyle blogger Jordan Craig. Her relationship with Thompson ended when she was pregnant.

