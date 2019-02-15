Khloé Kardashian's Valentine's Day was full of rose bouquets, sweet messages, and, most importantly, love. According to Cosmopolitan, Kardashian received a Valentine's Day gift from Tristan Thompson, but it wasn't the only meaningful gift she received on the holiday.

Even though there's been some speculation about the exact status of their relationship, Thompson still made sure to send a gorgeous bouquet of roses Kardashian's way. On her Instagram Story on Thursday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showed off the flower arrangement, which included a heart made out of red and pink roses. She captioned the snap, "Daddy and baby True," meaning that the arrangement was from the Cleveland Cavaliers player and the adorable baby daughter the two share together, True Thompson.

Given that there's a little bit of confusion surrounding Kardashian and Thompson's relationship status, it's definitely interesting to see that the basketball player sent the reality star a lovely Valentine's Day gift. In terms of their aforementioned, murky relationship status, E! News most recently reported on Feb. 13 that the two are "still together." A source told the publication that Kardashian "feels very fulfilled" with the relationship and that they're making things work despite living apart due to work commitments (with the KUWTK star in Los Angeles and Thompson in Cleveland). So, it's possible that the flower arrangement was a sign that their relationship is still going strong after all.

Khloé Kardashian/Instagram Story

In addition to the bouquet she received from Thompson, Kardashian was also feeling the love from her family members on Valentine's Day, as she showcased the gifts she received on her Instagram Story. In fact, she got so many kind presents that she even joked that the day basically felt like her birthday. She wrote, "I'm so confused and overwhelmed! I feel like it's my birthday with all of this love!! I love you ALL beyond measure."

Khloé Kardashian/Instagram Story

Based on Kardashian's Instagram Story, it's clear that her famous family really did go above and beyond for Valentine's Day this year.

Kourtney Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian/Instagram Story

You can always count on Yolanda and Towanda to spread some positive, love-filled vibes. On her Instagram Story, Kardashian posted a snap of a gift she received from Kourtney Kardashian, which saw the eldest Kardashian sibling writing, "Happy Valentine's Day Koko! I love you madly."

Kylie Jenner

Khloé Kardashian/Instagram Story

Kardashian got another heart-shaped flower arrangement, this time from her little sister, Kylie Jenner.

Kendall Jenner

Khloé Kardashian/Instagram Story

She also got some Valentine's Day love from her other little sister, Kendall Jenner aka "Kenny."

Kris Jenner

Khloé Kardashian/Instagram Story

The Revenge Body star's mom, Kris Jenner, decided to forego the flowers this year for something sweeter. Instead of a dozen roses, the momager sent her daughter a dozen Krispy Kreme donuts, which Kardashian definitely appreciated.

Scott Disick aka "The Lord"

Khloé Kardashian/Instagram Story

Scott Disick also sent Kardashian a Valentine's Day gift, which featured the most heartwarming message for his "lady" love. He wrote, "Dear my lady, I love you dearly and wanted to wish you a happy Valentine's Day because I love you so much. Love, Lord." How cute is that?

Kardashian was clearly showered with all kinds of love this past Valentine's Day, as her family's many kind gifts showcase. And, honestly, that's exactly how it should be because Koko deserves it.