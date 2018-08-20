Late last week, Trump speechwriter Darren Beattie was reportedly fired from the White House after news outlets asked about his relationship to a white nationalist group. Beattie has confirmed that he did participate in a 2016 conference for the group, known as The Mencken Club, but he denies that he said anything "objectionable." The White House has declined to confirm whether Beattie's association with the conference is the reason he no longer works there.

"In 2016 I attended the Mencken conference in question and delivered a stand-alone, academic talk titled 'The Intelligentsia and the Right.' I said nothing objectionable and stand by my remarks completely," Beattie told CNN in an email over the weekend. "It was the honor of my life to serve in the Trump Administration. I love President Trump, who is a fearless American hero, and continue to support him one hundred percent. I have no further comment."

CNN asked the White House about Beattie's association with The Mencken Club last week, after which White House officials reportedly asked Beattie to step down, according to The Washington Post. When Beattie declined to leave voluntarily, he was fired, per the Post.

"Mr. Beattie no longer works at the White House," White House spokesman Hogan Gidley told CNN on Friday. "We don't comment on personnel matters."

The Southern Poverty Law Center SPLC has, in the past, described The Mencken Club as "a band of white nationalists, pseudoacademic and academic racists." According to SPLC, The Mencken Club "has hosted some of America’s most prominent white nationalist ideologues in the past, and serves as a safe space for professors to vent their racist views."

