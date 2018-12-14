On Friday evening, President Trump announced on Twitter that the Management and Budget director, Mick Mulvaney will be his "acting" chief of staff. In his tweets, he also noted that current chief of staff John Kelly will be "staying until the end of the year."

Mulvaney, a former Republican congressman from South Carolina, was selected to serve as chief of staff after former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows, and Nick Ayers — the chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence — all took themselves out of the running for the position.

According to Axios, it is not yet clear who will be Trump's chief of staff on a permanent basis, as the word "acting" implies that Mulaney will only temporarily be assuming the position until someone else is appointed. However, unlike Cabinet positions that require Senate approval — where the word "acting" is often used before a candidate's title prior to confirmation — a chief of staff only requires the president's approval.

Trump tapped Mulvaney for the chief of staff position after Ayers, the president's top pick for the job, refused to agree to the two-year time commitment that Trump requested. However, CNN's Kaitlan Collins pointed out on Twitter that Trump ended up having to appoint Mulvaney on a temporary basis — which is precisely what Ayers wanted.

More to come...