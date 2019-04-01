It's no secret that Donald Trump likes to golf. The president regularly spends his weekend on a golf course and has even called the game his "primary form of exercise." But in a new book from former Sports Illustrated columnist Rick Reilly, a number of professional and amateur celebrity golfers claim Trump cheats, according to The New York Post, which got an early preview of Reilly's book, Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump.

"To say 'Donald Trump cheats' is like saying 'Michael Phelps swims,'" The New York Post reported Reilly wrote in his new book. "He cheats at the highest level. He cheats when people are watching and he cheats when they aren't. He cheats whether you like it or not. He cheats because that's how he plays golf."

According to The New York Post, Reilly's book includes accounts from pro-golfers Brad Faxon and Suzann Pettersen, both of whom claim they've witnessed Trump cheat, in one form or another, during a game. Retired professional boxer Oscar De La Hoya, actor Samuel Jackson, and rocker Alice Cooper also reportedly alleged the president was a golf cheat. Indeed, the sportswriter's book reportedly includes a warning to any individual who might find themselves on the green with the president: "If you're playing golf with him, he's going to cheat."

According to Slate, Reilly also challenged the president's claim of having a 2.8 handicap. "If Trump is a 2.8, Queen Elizabeth is a pole vaulter," the online news outlet reported he wrote, noting that Jack Nicklaus, a man widely considered to be greatest golfer of all time, has a handicap of 3.4.

