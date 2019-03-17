The president's highly-publicized feud with the late John McCain continues despite the senator's death in 2018. For the second time in two days, President Donald Trump attacked McCain on Twitter over allegations it was an associate of the late senator who'd shared a dossier alleging collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia with both the FBI and the media. According to multiple media outlets, allegations regarding the source of the dossier's leak remain unverified.

"So it was indeed (just proven in court papers) 'last in his class' (Annapolis) John McCain that sent the Fake Dossier to the FBI and Media hoping to have it printed BEFORE the Election," Trump tweeted Sunday. "He & the Dems, working together, failed (as usual). Even the Fake News refused this garbage!"

Trump had also lashed out at the late Arizona senator on Saturday, characterizing his 2017 decision to oppose legislation that would repeal former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act without providing a replacement as a "stain" on his character. "Spreading the fake and totally discredited Dossier 'is unfortunately a very dark stain against John McCain,'" Trump tweeted, quoting former independent counsel Ken Starr who is known for having investigated then-President Bill Clinton. "He had far worse 'stains' than this, including thumbs down on repeal and replace after years of campaigning to repeal and replace!"

While Trump characterized McCain's vote as a vote against "repeal and replace," Republicans so called "skinny repeal" bill did not include a replacement component.

