The president opted not to visit any troops around Christmas this year, NBC News reports, distinguishing him from both of his predecessors. In doing so, President Donald Trump broke a presidential Christmas tradition that has been in place since 2002.

Although he did not pay any in-person visits, the president did call troops on Christmas day, NBC News reports, reaching out to those stationed around the world. Bustle has reached out to the White House for comment.

“I’m thrilled to speak to you on behalf of our country ... in representing this beautiful Christmas Day in the United States,” Trump told service members on one of his calls, according to the Huffington Post. “I know it’s a great sacrifice for you to be away from your families, but I want you to know that every American family is eternally grateful to you, and we’re holding you close in our hearts. Thoughts and prayers. We’re all praying for you.”

In reviewing their records, NBC News found that President George W. Bush visited troops every year from 2003 to 2008. After him, President Obama visited troops every Christmas season from 2009 to 2016.

While Trump didn't visit any service members this year, he did do so last year. Specifically, Trump visited wounded soldiers at Walter Reed National Military Medical center on Dec. 21, before flying down to Mar-a-Lago for the holidays, The Hill reported at the time. He described those wounded soldiers as “some of the bravest people anywhere in the world.”

