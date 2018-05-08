After First Lady Melania Trump official introduced her big push for children, President Trump made moves to cut funding for kids' health insurance. The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump will push to cut Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) funding on Tuesday — and the total amount will be in the billions of dollars.

The money to be cut is part of a proposal Trump will send to the House that includes cutting federal spending by $15 billion, half of which will reportedly come from CHIP. The program provides health insurance to 8 million children whose families are not poor enough to qualify for Medicaid but still cannot afford health insurance for their children.

The money that is at risk was approved as part of a $1.3 trillion spending bill in March. Trump wants to take part of that bipartisan deal back. He signed the bill, but only after signaling his opposition to the bill; at one point the president threatened to shut down the government over the deal.

The juxtaposition with the first lady's "Be Best" program is jarring. On Monday, Melania's communications director told The New York Times that the first lady could not limit her focus to one children's issue because there are "too many critical issues facing children today for her to choose just one." Past first ladies have focused on children's literacy, fitness, and yes, health.

Melania, while not limited to one issue, will work at first on battling the opioid crisis among children, preventing cyber bullying, and encouraging mental and physical health — that leg of the program is billed as "well-being" on the Be Best website.

